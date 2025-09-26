Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

Today’s gif: Kitty bringing that made-it-through-the-week vibe. Source info here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-margaux-slide

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ca92dbe4-fd39-4915-9dd2-66547f3be9e0?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7h

"You're Dead" is an excellent tune and a perfect theme song for a vampire movie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
653 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture