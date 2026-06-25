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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
5hEdited

Oh no, people heavily invested in the status quo are offended. Fuck off, losers. Go run another focus group in Buttfuck OH.

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
4h

Democratic consultants: "You must focus on kitchen table economic issues, or you will lose!"

Democratic socialists: "I ran on a leftist progressive platform that focused on kitchen table issues, and I won!"

Democratic consultants: "NO! NOT LIKE THAT!"

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