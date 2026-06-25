“Tell us again how you survived Pearl Harbor, Grandpa.”

We remain perplexed and annoyed by the screeching and childish whining by various high-profile Democrats who are completely and absolutely and pants-shittingly FREAKING THE FUCK OUT over the Democratic Socialists of America candidates — all endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani — who won primaries in New York City districts on Tuesday. Guys, when you FREAK THE FUCK OUT because some people use the word “socialist” to describe a politics that is really just 21st-century New Dealism, God kills a kitten.

No freakout was more irritating and satisfying at the same time than that by James Carville, the Crypt Keeper doppleganger who used one simple phrase (“It’s the economy, stupid”) as a guiding light for one exciting winning presidential campaign 34 years ago and has been coasting on that fame ever since. He is forever popping up on MS NOW to talk about how all the Democrats are Doin’ It Wrong in that folksy Southern accent that makes him sound like a cross between Yosemite Sam and a general store full of Mississippi cotton farmers in 1947.

Carville made his latest dumb comments on a political podcast with Al Hunt, the longtime DC journalist whose resume reads like a checklist on the stations of the cross of a Washington scene that has long since passed its heyday. Writer for The Wall Street Journal? Check. Panelist on Washington Week in Review and CNN’s Capital Gang? Check. Married to Judy Woodruff? Check. He’s probably attended more than a few of Sally Quinn’s dinner parties.

So here you had the sight of these two eighty-somethings tut-tutting about a couple of DSA members winning deep blue New York districts in a way that can best be illustrated by the famous The Simpsons joke where Grandpa Simpson appears on the front page of the local paper, shaking his fist at the sky under the headline “Old Man Yells at Cloud.”

Here’s Carville talking about Darializa Avila Chevalier, who beat out five-term incumbent and chair of the Hispanic Congressional Caucus Adriano Espaillat by about 2,300 votes in NY-13. During the campaign, some of Chevalier’s past comments about particular Democrats and issues came to light. She waved those comments off with the typical politician’s line about having been young when she expressed certain views that she has since matured past, blah blah blah:

“She is against [unintelligible] far-left views. She has attacked interracial relationships and the American flag. Lady, I ain’t in the same party as you. I’m sorry. I’m just not. And I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk the ‘S’ word: Schism. I really do. Everybody’s always said “No no, we’re a coalition, we’re a big tent. And there’s just some shit that I can’t be in the same tent with.”

First, to be clear, we agree Chevalier really has said some incredibly dumb shit about interracial relationships (she’s opposed, apparently), among other subjects. During the 2020 campaign, she labeled Joe Biden a “rapist.” She seems to be somewhere towards the very tip of the horseshoe, the sort of person who hasn’t yet seen through Ryan Grim or the Young Turks. We personally think Mamdani should have stayed away from her and stuck with his original plan to endorse Espaillat, for party comity if for no other reason.

But boy, is Carville’s crack about not being in the same party as her overblown. It’s the shriek of an old man who is seeing a younger generation take over with attitudes and opinions that conflict with how things were done in his day, and he’s not happy about it.

Carville’s comments are of a piece with other Democrats and high-profile figures who have been wetting themselves over the nominations of Chevalier and the other DSA-aligned candidates. Like these two:

Yikes. Fellas. Don’t be mad at the DSA and its candidates. The New York branch of DSA is clearly organized, and it is clearly a huge hotspot of energy for the Democratic Party. Also clearly, these candidates are touching something with the voters in those districts. Maybe it’s simply the fact that those who won on Tuesday — Chevalier barely squeaked through but Mamdani’s other two endorsements, Brad Lander and Claire Valdez, crushed their opponents — are responding to the mood of the electorate even if that electorate doesn’t necessarily agree with every position.

Or as Amanda Litman of Run For Something said, voters “want big swings, they want change, they want the establishment to go fuck itself.”

It is also undeniable that for all the shrieking about Israel and Palestine, equality, and whatever other social issues Carville disagrees with, these candidates are also running an “It’s the economy, stupid” campaign. Policy goals for these candidates include equal access to affordable healthcare, affordable housing, affordable childcare for working families, and in the case of New York City, just making it more affordable in general for anyone who isn’t making hedge fund money. What could be more economy-focused than all of that?

The funny thing is, even Carville and Hunt recognize these candidates are also very New York-specific. You’d think a bunch of Democrats who were alive for Tip O’Neill’s career would remember that all politics is local! Hunt admitted that Tuesday’s results are not a sign that socialists have conquered the Democratic Party, and Carville agreed:

“New York City is not and has not been a harbinger for politics elsewhere. The socialist left can win a few in heavily Democratic urban areas. They’ll be a force whenever they win in Westchester or Wisconsin or North Carolina.”

Yes, exactly. These races might be getting outsized attention — as opposed to, say, talking about Jason Crow of Colorado, as Carville mentioned — because the national media is centered in New York and doesn’t cover the rest of the country. There was a time when it did, when papers like The New York Times had more bureaus in more places, but that’s simply not the case now.

As far as we’re concerned, we’re glad these young people are turning to democratic socialism instead of becoming groypers like so many young Republicans. So James Carville, take a deep breath. You don’t ever have to ever like Darializa Chevalier. But you can live with her for at least the next two years without having a meltdown.

And if you can’t, here, have a pudding cup before your nurse puts you down for your nap.

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