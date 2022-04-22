Today, The Federalist published an article by Executive Editor Joy Pullman, all about how she thinks that Emily Drabinski, the very-awesome-seeming new president of the American Library Association , is a "groomer." Why? Is it because she has some evidence of this? Are there any complaining victims? Nope! She just made it up entirely because she's pretty sure you can't be a lesbian Marxist without also being a pedophile.



You may remember Joy Pullman from the time she was angry about Oreos being too sexy and also in cahoots with Common Core Education, or from the time she explained how awesome it is when Christians die of COVID . If not, well, you are in for a real treat.

A TREAT: SEX COOKIES.

LESS OF A TREAT: You Want A Death Cult? 'Federalist' Lady Will Give You A Death Cult!

In her excoriation of Drabinski, Pullman explains that in addition to being a lesbian and a Marxist she is also involved in other illegal activities, like supporting unions and making sex education and informational books available and easy to find at the library. Pullman believes this is the same thing as forcing pornography on people and also their children. She also cites several quotes from Drabinski that she clearly does not understand and repeatedly misinterprets as sinister.

“Queer theory provides a useful theoretical frame for rethinking the stable, fixed categories and systems of naming that characterize library organization schemes and strategies for helping users navigate them,” Drabinski wrote.



She essentially explained “queer theory” as the rejection of the existence of truth, either in language or in anything: “Viewing cataloging and classification from a queer perspective [is] — one that challenges the idea that classification and subject language can ever be corrected once and for all.” She argued that since gender identities are fluid, so must be library classification systems and stacks.



This is a rejection of Western thought and civilization, which is built on the search for truth. A search for truth presupposes that truth exists and can be at least partially known. This also implies the world has an intrinsic, natural order that can, and indeed must, be acknowledged (i.e., the natural law). So it’s no surprise that a woman who opposes truth, and instead deifies self-created and unnatural identities, calls herself a Marxist.

That is, of course, not what any of that means. Drabinski was writing about whether or not classification and cataloging decisions can be "objective and neutral," which is a reasonable thing for librarians to discuss.



But the real problem, for Pullman, is not just Drabinski herself but an ongoing secret plot by the ALA (which Pullman claims is "taxpayer-funded" because librarians are paid with taxes and so everything they personally spend money on is "taxpayer-funded") to turn everyone gay.

This is supported by her Google Scholar page , which ranks Drabinski’s 2013 article “Queering the Catalog” as her top-cited work. In that article, she notes “the first program of ALA’s Task Force on Gay Liberation was called Sex and the Single Cataloger, a session about the trouble with headings for gay and lesbian materials.”



That ALA task force was founded in 1970, and was the first formally organized professional U.S. organization to push LGBT preferences. That task force now annually presents the Stonewall Awards for LGBT-themed books. Such recommendations are essentially “buy list” excuses for public libraries that ensure major taxpayer subsidies for often obscene , and what would otherwise be mostly obscure, books that few people ever saw or requested from libraries.

Pullman also believes that Drabinski and the ALA are part of a secret evil Marxist feminist plot to overthrow America and indeed all of Western Civilization using ... SEXUAL CHAOS.

Whether in its predominantly economic or cultural forms (which, as they say, intersect ), Marxists are committed to overthrowing the West, including all of its organizing ideas and accomplishments. In addition to lies and deception, Marxists use sexual chaos as a deliberate strategy of cultural destruction. The “queer theory” in which Drabinski specializes openly aims to destroy the West by destroying the natural family, natural sex, natural relationships between the sexes and the children those sexes produce only heterosexually, natural distinctions, natural hierarchies, and order itself.

The link in that paragraph takes you over to another Federalist article from this week, hilariously titled "Second-Wave Feminists Pushed The Sexual Revolution To End America, And It’s Working."

That article was informed by feminist Kate Willet's sister Mallory, who told author Carrie Gress the definitely true story of the consciousness-raising meeting her sister took her to in Greenwich Village, wherein they did the following extremely real sounding chant:

“Why are we here today?” the chairwoman asked.

“To make revolution,” they answered.

“What kind of revolution?” she replied.

“The Cultural Revolution,” they chanted.

“And how do we make Cultural Revolution?” she demanded.

“By destroying the American family!” they answered.

“How do we destroy the family?” she came back.

“By destroying the American patriarch,” they cried exuberantly.

“And how do we destroy the American patriarch?” she probed.

“By taking away his power!”

“How do we do that?”

“By destroying monogamy!” they shouted.

“How can we destroy monogamy?”

“By promoting promiscuity, eroticism, prostitution, abortion, and homosexuality!” they resounded.

Surely they were also all wearing velvet robes during all of this as well.

The gist of both of these articles is that people don't fight for equality because they don't like oppression, but rather because they are part of a nefarious plot to "destroy America" simply because they don't want people like Joy Pullman and Carrie Gress to be happy.

I do feel the need to point out here that we are not the ones doing a full-on insurrection at the Capitol or constantly talking about how the Second Amendment gives us the right to overthrow the government.

It's a dangerous playbook, but it's the only one they have left. They have no case against reality, so they have to create this other, secret fantasy world meant to dehumanize and villainize the LGBTQ community, feminists, and the entire Left by trying desperately to frame struggles for liberation and equality as Secret Evil Plans for World Domination Probably Involving Velvet Capes In Some Capacity. Historically, this has been how the Right goes about opposing nearly all advances in human rights, and while they never manage to make it last forever, a whole lot of people usually get hurt along the way.

