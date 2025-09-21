Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
theCryptofishist's avatar
theCryptofishist
1h

Thank you, Dominic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Christi Blue Dot's avatar
Christi Blue Dot
1h

My jaw is clenched reading this. I can’t put into words the worry and dread at what will become of all this. Thanks for being there, Dom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
259 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture