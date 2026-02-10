Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

Bugs, too, was a bad bunny.

Reply
Share
10 replies
chascates's avatar
chascates
2h

“As a nation, we began by declaring that 'all men are created equal.' We now practically read it 'all men are created equal, except negroes.' When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read 'all men are created equal, except negroes, and foreigners, and Catholics.' When it comes to this I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretense of loving liberty – to Russia, for instance, where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocrisy.”

― Abraham Lincoln, 1855

Reply
Share
15 replies
249 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture