Let’s do some tabs.

LMAO, nobody watched the Widow Von Grifts-A-Lot’s “town hall” with CBS’s new wildly-out-of-her-depth conservative DEI hire editor-in-chief. Down 27 percent from whatever is usually in that time slot. Down 41 percent in its key demo. Good advertisers wanted nothing to do with it. Nailed it! [Independent]

Pete Hegseth says no, they will not release the full video of the boat murders. For one thing, he’s probably busy watching it over and over again in the dark with the doors locked with his pants around his ankles. You know, if we had to guess. But also, you see, here’s the thing, because Pete Hegseth has severe masculinity issues, so if he thought there was a chance it would make him look like a badass and his sons would think he was a real man, he would be putting it on Twitter right now. Unless he had a very real fear that having that evidence out there might be the thing that gets him sent to The Hague, or possibly prosecuted for straight-up murder? [Politico]

Related, Donald Trump is going to address the nation tonight. Probably going to announce war with Venezuela, which exactly no one supports. Because what do you do when you’re the most hated and mocked piece of shit in the entire country and your approval rating shows it? You keep digging. Anyway, we’ll all ignore that. [NBC News]

Trump, in all his confused glory, announced last night that he apparently thinks Venezuela … stole our land and our oil? Also announced a blockade.

OK, Grandpa, let’s get you back up on top of your bedpan so you can go back to sleep.

Karoline Leavitt’s filler injection sites say Trump is going to tell America tonight about all the great things he has done this year. Which … would be funny, if so. That would have lower ratings than that other thing up there! [Acyn on Twitter]

No but really, y’all seen how dirty Vanity Fair did Leavitt with its hi-fi close-up of her filler injection sites? Amazing. She deserves that. [Vanity Fair / Peter Twinklage on Twitter]

And now a word from the FBI director:

That whole MAGA Coast Guard “Swastikas aren’t all bad!” policy? Yeah, they enacted it. [Washington Post]

The gay cartoon buzzard who serves as the Treasury secretary made up another clownfuck lie about the economy yesterday, that rents are now going down in the US because of Trump’s Nazi deportation schemes. Fuck you, gay cartoon buzzard bitch. [JoeMyGod]

Mother Jones has an outstanding piece on the ICE Gestapo occupation in Memphis, which we continue to fear may end up being The City Where It Worked, based on the media’s and local elected officials’ refusal to shine a light on what’s really happening here. [Mother Jones]

Mick Foley has always been a good guy. Now he’s parting ways with the WWE because they won’t stop being so far up Trump’s Nazi ass.

@realmickfoley Mick Foley on Instagram: "PARTING WAYS WITH WWE



While I have b…

Best Mick Foley fact? How much he loves Tori Amos.

New Björk record coming in 2026! [Electronic Groove]

OK no more tabs. That’s all the information that exists. Goodbye!

