Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Boots the baby binturong! Her story: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/boots-the-baby-binturong

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c9ef4be3-5b2c-497d-aef3-dedc6a60fd5b?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
VaselineHabits's avatar
VaselineHabits
42m

It's my dad's 67th birthday, which will probably be his last (I sincerely hope so for his sake).

I felt like I was doing pretty good there for a minute, just overwhelmed, and now I've just been spontaneously crying the last few days. It was a rough weekend and now it's just the sinking feeling of "the lasts" with my dad. JFC, 2025 has really been the year of death and I don't have alot hope for next year.

Sorry guys, it's just going to be an emotional day (week/month) for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
188 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture