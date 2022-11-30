Pour one out for dipshit fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who were sentenced yesterday in Ohio for a robocall scheme to suppress Black votes in the 2020 election. The pair of attention-whoring grifters spent the last administration staging press conferences to announce hilariously fake charges of sexual misconduct by Donald Trump's political enemies, among them Dr. Anthony Fauci and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Most famously they accused Senator Elizabeth Warren of engaging in a long-running BDSM relationship with a paid male escort. But they've been largely off the radar since prosecutors in multiple states began investigating them for the vote suppression scheme.

As with everything these dipshits do, the plot was both stupid and poorly executed, with the initiating account immediately traced back to Burkman's cell phone.

Here's the script of the call, which went out to an estimated 85,000 numbers in predominantly Black neighborhoods across Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Ohio, where 6,400 calls went out to voters in majority-Black areas of Cleveland and the city of East Cleveland:

Hi. This is Tamika Taylor from Project 1599, the civil rights organization founded by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. Mail-in voting sounds great. But did you know that if you vote by mail your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used for credit card companies to collect outstanding debts? The CDC is even pushing to use record from mail-in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don’t be finessed into giving your private information to “the man.” Stay safe, and beware of vote by mail.

The pair is under investigation in New York and Michigan, but Ohio was first past the post, securing guilty pleas last month from Wohl and Burkman on one count of fraud. Yesterday Judge John Sutula of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court made it official, imposing the agreed upon $2,500 fine on each of them, and placing the goons on two years of probation. For the first six months, they'll have to wear ankle monitors to ensure they are home by 8 p.m. Which doesn't seem like a lot, when you consider that they chose the name "Tamika Taylor" because the mother of Breonna Taylor, who was murdered by police, is named Tamika. But investigations are pending in New York and Michigan, so perhaps there will be more justice to come.

The two residents of DC also have to spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income areas of the nation's capital, which is all well and good, but, as Virginia's State Senate President (and living legend!) Louise Lucas remarked , it's a bit much to ask the Black community to accommodate the sentencing scheme Burkman and Wohl worked out to keep their asses out of jail.

“A judge sentenced Jacob Wohl to community service in Black neighborhoods because of his voter fraud scheme. Why are Black people being punished by having him around?” — L. Louise Lucas (@L. Louise Lucas) 1669768664

And, not for nothing, but DC isn't exactly a swing state.

Indeed, prosecutor James Gutierrez described the calls as "a political stunt that actually worked” and said they had the intended "chilling effect" on voters, with turnout in the targeted areas down compared to the previous cycle.

“I think it’s a despicable thing that you guys have done,” the judge said, according to reporting at Cleveland.com.



Wohl professed his "absolute regret and shame over all of this,” and Burkman concurred, “I think the same.”

But they've said a lot shit before that turned out not to be true. So we're going to take this redemption arc with a whole mountain of salt.

[ Cleveland.com ]



Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?