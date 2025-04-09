Are you a recently fired federal worker trying to figure out your next steps? Well, Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has some great news for you! You can just get a job in one of the factories that will be built here once the Trump tariffs bring all of the manufacturing back.

“So what we are doing: On one side, the president is reordering trade. On the other side, we are shedding excess labor in the federal government and bringing down federal borrowings,” Bessent said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Friday. “And then on the other side, that will give us the labor we need for the new manufacturing.”

Sure, those jobs will pay a whole lot less and, should they happen at all, will not exist until new factories are built, but these people could hypothetically be back to paying rent in, oh, two to five years.

This is very different from when Joe Biden and other Democrats were so “tone deaf” as to endorse programs that would teach coal miners how to code, in that, instead of transitioning to a higher paying job that would involve less risk to their health, these workers would be transitioning to a lower paying job that could very well be hazardous to their health. This is better, on account of how it is more macho. Unlike “service jobs” and so-called “email jobs,” which are for women.

After all, it’s not like people actually liked their federal jobs where they were making a difference and improving people’s lives. Surely they’ll wait for these manufacturing jobs to appear instead of trying to find other jobs that will line up better with their interests and expertise.

Of course, this might be a little bit difficult for the thousands of veterans who lost their federal jobs, being that many of them have physical disabilities that might make it pretty hard to stand on an assembly line doing repetitive movements all day. Some might even have trouble working in places with lots of loud, sudden noises happening all the time.

Because he is just a very good journalist, Carlson asked Bessent if he really thought that this whole tariffs gambit was going to work out for the US in the end.

“I believe this is going to work just like Ronald Reagan believed supply side economics was going to work,” Bessent explained, referring to an economic policy that, famously, did not work. Though, to be fair, it would be very difficult to name a Republican policy or effort that actually worked out well for anyone but very rich people in the end. I can’t personally think of a single one, so I guess if you ignore that the wealth did not, in fact, trickle down, this is at least an example of something a Republican did say was going to happen. So that’s something.

Will Bessent himself be giving up his own federal job to work in a factory? Probably not, on account of how he is a billionaire and just sold his pretty pink mansion in Charleston for $18 million. What about Tucker Carlson? Will he give up his cushy job interviewing terrible people on YouTube in order to work with his hands on a factory assembly line? Also probably not! But hey! That doesn’t mean they don’t know what is best for other Americans.

