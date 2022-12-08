Will Amy Coney Barrett be the Supreme Court justice to decide Moore v. Harper is just too outre for her tastes? Could be! — Ian Millheiser at Vox

That one hot GA Republican (you know the one, or if you don't there's a Hot Pic) didn't vote for Herschel Walker, and lots of other tidbits in this truly exhaustive look at the Warnock-Walker Senate race. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)MEANWHILE, it turns out Herschel Walker might not have run a great campaign! (Politico)

Hello, You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Twitter and Hunter Biden's Laptop. — Techdirt , not afraid to be servicey.

Truly fascinating story of the origins of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Girl Detective. (The Atlantic)

Wow, Chris Christie's violent bitey niece is gorgeous! And a lesbian! Didn't see either of those coming! — New York Post

What's this Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse oceans NDAA thing? I don't know because Dok hasn't explained it to me (yet)! (Senate)

Let's listen to my favorite Dire Straits song five times in a row.

Congress decides to look into Jared Kushner's possible quo for his Middle East allies in exchange for many billions of quid. But isn't that too late now that Republicans have taken over the House? No, because some of the investigations are in the Senate! (Gift link Washington Post)

Hey, remember the expanded Child Tax Credit that slashed poverty among children? We should do that again! Michael Hiltzik at the LA Times, which I thought had a hard paywall but then all y'all were able to read the last one I posted, so who can say!

Already banned abortion, red state leges? Well how 'bout if you double secret superbanned it? (19th News)

Somebody thinks Casey Anthony didn't kill her daughter, and that person's a detective? Well, huh. (Daily Beast)

Did you miss the stank-ass ugly kitchens because I fucked up the link yesterday? Well here they are again, from Better Homes & Gardens !

A wonker asks that we include this stunning spoken word by Jaki Shelton Green in our "things you can buy from wonkers," and it is fucking beautiful. (Jaki Shelton Green bandcamp)

As Mz Nicky promised, Kahlua gingerbread with key lime curd! (Food)

