Nevada county run by conspiracy folks is hand-counting all its mail-in ballots, and is surprised that it actually takes a while!

Two groups of five that The Associated Press observed Wednesday spent about three hours each counting 50 ballots. Mismatched tallies led to recounts, and occasionally more recounts. Several noted how arduous the process was, with one volunteer lamenting: “I can’t believe it’s two hours to get through 25” ballots.

But this is special: "Juhl said an armed volunteer removed an ACLU observer from one room and attempted to take her notes." Haha, everything's fine! (AP)

I'm so old I remember when "red flag laws" were the NRA's answer to mass shootings. But the family of the St. Louis arts high school shooter asked law enforcement to take away his guns. But Missouri has no red flag law, so they couldn't, oh sweet Jesus. — STL Today

Semafor talked to prog nuclear arms expert Joe Cirincione about the Congressional Progressive Caucus's bad Ukraine letter. He says it was dumb and wrongbad. — Semafor

How Republicans lie that they won't really ban abortion at literally the exact same time that they are banning abortion. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Really interesting and detailed look at American attitudes by race and religion on democracy, immigration, whether shit was just totally awesome in the '50s and is in Hell's handbasket now, overturning Roe v. Wade (VERY UNPOPULAR, WITH EVERYONE), etc. — PRRI

O.O

New York Times , February 12, 2024 : In the first address by the New Court after last week’s siege of the State of the Union Address that decimated the federal leadership and returned Donald Trump to power, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., broadcasting from an unrevealed location and wearing the billowing robes, face powder, and British judge’s wig Trump now requires of the five remaining Justices, announced that he had replaced former Chief Justice John Roberts, whom he portrayed as “in timeout.”

— Roy Edroso Breaks It Down

Koch Public Radio: Literally doing stories about falling gas prices that begin "but don't give Biden credit for it." And that's why you send your NPR $$$ to Wonkette! — CEPR

A company that makes "rent-setting software" is being sued for collusion after Pro Publica asked what the fuck was up. That's foul. (Ars Technica)

Hey what's RSV and why do you have it? Thanks Vox .

You know those "privately held" but federally backed FFEL student loans that you have if you still have debt and went to school 20 years ago? They're not forgivable in the current round of student loan debt discharge, and the fact that they've been securitized into "assets" is probably why! Here is a nerd paper all about it and its SLABS and I'm not reading it! (SMU.edu)

"Suzanne Wooten had 10 minutes to decide her own fate." AND THEN WHAT, D MAGAZINE, AND THEN WHAT???? Stoled from Radley Balko's tabs, it's the most lawless county in Texas.

The hidden secrets of "Fixer Upper"? Is it that every house is exactly the same??? (Food Is in the House)



