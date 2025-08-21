Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Texas House Dem leader Gene Wu is becoming one of my favorite people.

“I said, 'No, you're right. We should be here,’” Wu told Chron in a phone interview from the House floor Tuesday morning. “And you know, I'm embarrassed that I didn't think about taking that principled stance.”

(Chron)

“The secretary’s atypical needs are becoming untenable.” (Gift link Washington Post)

Our Liz on the Missouri AG who’s Dan Bingbongo’s new babysitter lol :) (Public Notice)

Ooooh nonagenarian Wonkette readers, you gonna let this little punk talk to you like that?

You all are being TOO TOO MEAN to POOR JD VANCE, BE NICE! (Complex)

Whom are we accusing of “mortgage fraud” — Trump’s favored “crime” to accuse his enemies of lately, since he’s been convicted of it — today? This Black lady economist on the Federal Reserve board, of course! (Don Moynihan / NBC News)

American pediatricians calmly insisted they weren’t going to accept RFK Jr.’s new recommendations (against!!!) pediatric vaccines. So he immediately apologized and changed his ways just kidding he is attacking them of course. (Politico)

As noted by your friend Amelia in LA, at least “60 Minutes” Australia isn’t scared of this fucker.

The federal government will no longer cover trans medical care for any federal employee, and is demanding that all insurance cover conversion therapy, which is illegal in some states. (Erin in the Morning)

They are still looking for bodies in the Texas Hill Country floods. Where’s the FEMA director? Oh. (The Bulwark)

On the heels of that awful report on these former DCCC scumbags fleecing all the Democrats like common Republicans, here’s a report on how they’re specifically going after your granny. Wait that’s you! YOU are the granny! (Data 4 Democracy)

Just a good old fashioned “hand a reporter a stack of cash in a potato chip bag” kind of story, as things involving Eric Adams keep tending to be! Aw man now I have read it and feel bad for the nice very sorry corrupt (so corrupt) lady who didn’t know trying to give the reporter money was wrong (I mean did every single corruption then invented several more). (The City)

Whales and dolphins, come out to play-ay! (Smithsonian mag)

URBAN ORCHARD URBAN ORCHARD! Heart-hug emoji! (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

