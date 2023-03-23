As Yr Wonkette covered yesterday, and as brought to our attention by the invaluable Erin in the Morning, the state of Florida (Motto: "America's Useless Appendage") is considering a whole swath of terrible legislation that if passed, would make life even more miserable for LGBTQ+ people there. It's understandable, really — there are so many Republicans in the state Legislature, and they all want a turn at proving that they can hate LGBTQ+ folks as much or more than their peers.

Today, we'll take a closer look (again, thanks to Erin Reed) at just one of those very bad ideas, Florida HB 1421, which drunkenly tells other states' bans on gender affirming care for trans youth , "Hold my beer" before jumping on a skateboard and launching itself into the abyss. A Florida House subcommittee yesterday voted to move HB 1421 out of committee. After hearings in a second committee, the bill is likely to be sent to the full House, where it's likely to pass. It's Florida, and Republicans have an 85-35 majority of seats.

It's not only an extremist bill, it's also so broadly written that in attempting to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors, it also may make mastectomies for breast cancer illegal and ban hormone treatments for menopause. We can't entirely guarantee that's a mistake. The bill doesn't simply ban gender-affirming treatment going forward: It would force detransition on trans youth . All minors currently receiving puberty blockers or hormone replacement therapy would have to end treatment by December 31 of this year. Such forced detransitioning is almost certain to lead to suicides, not that the psycho bigots supporting the bill care.

This being Florida, the bill keeps getting worse. One provision would allow the state to take trans kids from their parents to "protect" them from getting gender-affirming care in another state.

As with several similar bills around the country, the law also forbids insurance plans from covering gender-affirming care for adults, because the bill's sponsor, the dubiously named Rep. Randy Fine — a former gambling industry executive, not a doctor — says he believes all medical care for trans people is merely "a cosmetic-type procedure, and not necessarily a procedure that would improve their health." Yes, of course he's ignoring the consensus among medical organizations that transition isthe treatment for gender dysphoria, and that, yes, it saves lives.



Because the bill bans the state from paying for any gender-affirming care, it would also result in forcible detransition for incarcerated trans people. The bill's sponsor was very clear on that when another state representative asked. Further, the blanket prohibition on puberty blockers and hormone therapy would probably prohibit some treatments for stunted growth in children. Another legislator said that, as she read the bill, it may ban contraception for minors, although Fine said he didn't think it would.

HB 1421 also prohibits any changes to birth certificates to reflect an adult's gender identity. State Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D) had questions about why a bill supposedly aimed at "protecting" children would do that; Fine (again, not a doctor) explained that "your biology cannot be changed," to which Skidmore replied, "Doctors would disagree. [...] You can change your biology. That's the point of gender-affirming care and surgery."

Fine then muttered something about chromosomes, which kind of ignores the fact that hormone therapy very definitely changes a person's biology, what with the differences in hair growth, body chemistry, and so on. But not chromosomes!

Fine went on to explain that gender-affirming care for minors is "child abuse," although he acknowledged that's his personal opinion, not actually a law. But co-sponsor Rep. Ralph Massullo — who somehow is a doctor — insisted it was just like "If you chop your sons arm off it's child abuse," so there's a doctor who knows his stuff. Massullo also explained, contrary to the medical consensus, that since gender dysphoria is all in trans people's heads, they should see a therapist and get cured through good old conversion therapy, which doesn't work.

The most glaringly insane part of the bill is the former gambling executive's medically muddy definition of "gender clinical interventions," a term that isn't actually from medicine. HB 1421 defines such interventions as

procedures or therapies that alter internal or external physical traits.



The term includes, but is not limited to:



1. Sex reassignment surgeries or any other surgical procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics.



2. Puberty blocking, hormone, and hormone antagonistic therapies.

The bill allows a few exceptions, such as for treatment of infants born with ambiguous genitalia, and of course for treatments to reverse gender-affirming care, but that's about it; as House Democrats pointed out, the broad prohibitions on altering "primary or secondary sexual characteristics" appears to ban mastectomies, breast reduction or enhancement, maybe prostate surgery, and who knows, maybe even penile implants for treatment of erectile dysfunction.

But wait! Since it only applies to minors, Fine figured that wouldn't be a problem. During questioning by state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky (D), Fine was surprised to hear that minors can even have breast cancer, though he remained skeptical of that anyway , and mocked what he said was the "pervasive problem of youth breast cancer." Probably just an excuse to get top surgery, right sir?

Oh yes, and because it's so sloppily written, the bill would also ban insurance from covering breast cancer mastectomies — for adults too, since the insurance ban is for all "gender clinical interventions," regardless of the patient's age.

Will Larkins, an 18-year-old high school student , testified against the bill, telling the committee members that his transgender friends would be directly harmed by the bill, not "protected." He begged the lawmakers to at least agree to a Democratic amendment that would allow youth who have already begun treatment to continue it.

"That health care has saved their lives. You will kill them. I am telling you right now — look me in the eyes — you will kill them if you pass this bill and you don’t pass this amendment. [...] You will kill them if you force them to detransition."

The committee rejected the amendment, because there are no trans people in Florida, just punching bags to beat up on for the cameras.

This is where we wish we could tell you that HB 1421 is so obviously unconstitutional that there's no chance it will pass and be signed into law, but you've been here for a while and you wouldn't ever fall for a hopeful lie like that. We don't even think they'd listen to our new hero, Grace Linn, that wonderful centenarian wonder woman. But who knows? Bet she'd make a trans lives matter quilt if she thought it would help.

