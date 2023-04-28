A very active would-be school censor in Florida managed to get more books pulled from the shelves of elementary school libraries this week in Escambia County, including a sweet fictionalized biography of the late actress and icon Betty White, according to the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

The book, That's Betty! The Story of Betty White, by Gregory Bonsignore, illustrated by Jennifer M. Potter, frames Betty White's life story in a whimsical little tale about a little boy who wants to write his "important woman in history" report on White. Naturally enough, Betty White herself shows up, in disguise, to help him with his research. It's as wholesome as you can get, and even includes some love for libraries and research.

Under Florida law, the mere filing of the complaint means the book must be pulled from all school libraries in the district while the complaint is reviewed.

Now in case you're wondering what could possibly be controversial about White, other than all the PG-rated bawdiness of "The Golden Girls," it turns out that, according to the complaint, the book is just seething with indoctrination of children in the Gay Agenda, thereby violating Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law. How rampant is the constant gayness of this book? There are two (2) references by the narrator to his dads, plural. The dads remain fully clothed while discussing the kid's homework, we should add, and don't even say anything about how all children reading the book must renounce Christ and burn a flag.

It's really quite a charming little book; here's a nice video of a librarian in a Free State reading it.

Oh, darn, we forgot to tell you to only watch the video in a locked room with no children present if you live in Florida.

Here, have a couple of screenshots of the complaint, which alleges the book "is content and age inappropriate according same-sex relationships," and thereby violates the Don't Say Gay statute. The specific objection is that the book includes "Indoctrination of same-sex , which is not age appropriate according to state law."



Note that the complainant is Vicki Baggett, a Florida high school English teacher and volunteer book censor who apparently can't write simple declarative sentences in English. We wrote about her a while back:

Spoiler warning: As Judd Legum wrote in his Popular Information newsletter, she is in fact openly racist and homophobic in the classroom, according to former and current students, pontificating to students about how the Bible opposes interracial marriage and insisting that no one is ever really gay, it's just a fad. Baggett is among Escambia County's most prolific challengers of school library materials, and succeeded in getting the Gay Penguin book banned, among others.

Elsewhere in the complaint, Baggett responded to the form's request for "strengths" of the challenged material by writing

None. The historical background of Betty White becomes secondary to the agenda set forth by the writer and publisher and librarian/administration/school system who allowed this into the hands of minors. Not appropriate for minors in a public school setting.

And what is the "purpose" of the book?

Violation of parental rights, introduction of alternate lifestyles and characters.

We suspect the author, Gregory Bonsignore, might beg to differ, with some sort of stammered defense that he wanted to share with young readers the joy of Betty White's career. Then again, Bonsignore was also one of the writers for "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic ," which is all about pastel lesbian horses, and good god don't anyone tell Vicki Biggott about that .

Baggett also helpfully provided images of the offending indoctrination pages, if you think you can view them without suddenly turning gay, or straight if you're already gay:

Somehow, Baggett appears to have let "Darian the Vegetarian Librarian" slide, although he's clearly a sketchy character too. Here's more scary gayness, with more "my dads" talk, and even a terrifying image of the dads together in bed! Or at the kid's bed, saying goodnight. You just know they're grooming the lad, because his hair is neatly combed.

So that's yet another example of the filth that is being pushed on Florida schoolchildren, or at least that is in the minds of the bigoted creeps who want to keep children "safe" from adorable little books about Betty White, Crom help this country.

This stupidity can't last forever, though. Do what Betty White would do: Put on your very best double entendres and stand up for freedom to read.

