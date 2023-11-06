Republican Rep. Cory Mills from Florida

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 14, but Republican Rep. Cory Mills from Florida suspects that many actors are getting a little bit of under the table side work in the Middle East, playing the coveted roles of Dead Palestinians #1-#9,770 and Injured Palestinians #1-#23,000.

“What the mainstream media is saying about the indiscriminate fire and the actors —I mean you literally have paid actors who are pretending to be killed, pretending to be treated, that’s now coming forward,” Rep. Mills said during an appearance on Right Side Broadcasting Network. “So I ask every individual as we already do here in America, educate yourself and find good positive outsources (???) and stop trusting mainstream media that corrupts the minds of every single American at home.”

This feels like a relatively strange take given that most media outlets have, by and large, been very clearly on Israel’s side in this. The New York Times, in particular, has gone above and beyond the call of duty in this respect, and literally just pushed writers Jazmine Hughes and Jamie Lauren Keiles to resign for signing an open letter published last week by a group called “Writers Against the War on Gaza” accusing Israel of trying to “conduct genocide against the Palestinian people.”

But I digress. The source of this rumor appears to be two posts that have been circulating around social media. The first, a video of a Palestinian man in a hospital bed and a video of a similar-looking but definitely different man who is “walking around like nothing happened,” supposedly taken a day apart. The first video, however, appeared on the internet in August of this year, and, again, is of a different person. The other is a picture of a Thai child in a Halloween costume that was taken in 2021.

The only other thing I can think of is that this is a “Telephone Game” thing and that Mills heard the relatively more common assertion that there is “no such thing as a Palestinian” and assumed that this is what that meant.

Shockingly, no one has actually “come forward” to claim to have played a dead extra on the set of Gaza Under Fire. Even if they did, where would they come from? Who would be paying them? Because something like that would just cost an absolutely ungodly amount of money — actors, makeup artists, makeup, etc. It would also be an inordinately complex operation to get together in a very short period of time, especially for people who don’t even have access to basic necessities. Like … “Oh, there’s no water or food, but we’ve got enough theatrical special effects makeup to fill 45 Sephoras.”

Also, not to be too dark, but AI exists now and is probably a lot more efficient than full-on medical moulage.

It is understandable that when someone feels that something looks bad for them or a cause they care deeply about, they want to believe in something like “crisis actors.” People who love guns don’t want to believe that another gun lover could use one of their beloved instruments of death for the purposes of mass murder, so it’s sometimes easier for them to believe that someone went through the trouble of hiring an entire school to play witnesses, victims, parents, EMTs, etc. as part of a nefarious plot to take their guns away. Other people don’t want to believe that significant numbers of people would disagree with them without being paid to by George Soros.

I can honestly say that I would personally love it if guns and bombs didn’t actually kill people. I get the appeal! But they do kill people, and if they didn’t, no one would waste their hard-earned money on guns and bombs.

There will always be misinformation and exaggeration, particularly in times of war. The Gulf of Tonkin incident, weapons of mass destruction, the burning of the Reichstag, etc. etc. To paraphrase political scientist and propaganda expert Harold Lasswell, modern people don’t actually like war all that much, so you really have to dial it up to get them on board. Propaganda — including lying, insisting the enemy is lying, insisting those who are not on the bandwagon are evil traitors who actually want bad things to happen or just hate the troops, scaring the pants off of people and ginning up patriotism to the point of tiny flag pins and freedom fries and dachshund persecution — will always be a part of it.

However … it’s never gonna be “crisis actors.”