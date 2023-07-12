Federal health officials are keeping an eye on what seems to be an itty-bitty outbreak of malaria in Florida (six cases) and in Texas (one case), although the US Centers for Disease Control notice is careful to point out there's "no evidence to suggest that the cases in the two states are related." The good news its that all seven patients got quick treatment at hospitals and are now recovering.

The most recent two cases were found in Sarasota County, south of Tampa, between June 25 and July 1. Sarasota, Manatee, and Miami-Dade counties are now under alerts, and Floridians statewide are are being warned to take sensible precautions against mosquitos like wearing mosquito repellent and long sleeves, as well as draining standing water out of filthy old wading pools, garbage cans, old tires, and Steve Bannon's gross hot tub.

We won't be surprised in the least if local militias start trying to shoot all the mosquitos with their AR-15s either, since as we all know, AR stands for Anopheles Repellant .

Just for shits-n-giggles, the most recent alert on malaria at the Florida Department of Health website is dated June 26, and references only four of the six known cases of malaria in the state this year.

By complete coincidence, NBC News reported last week that two of the top public health officials in the state, who were "responsible for tracking and preventing the spread of communicable diseases," have left their jobs in recent months, leaving the positions unfilled. In DeSantis-Land, public health is considered an instrument of tyranny, so honestly, no big whoop. What, you're afraid of an itty-bitty little mosquito?

The openings are in the Florida Health Department’s Bureau of Epidemiology, which plays a key role in monitoring and combating the spread of disease in the state.



The open positions include the head of the bureau, which oversees many of the state’s core public health functions. It has been vacant since last month, when the former bureau chief, Clayton Weiss, transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections.



The position not only focuses on coordinating the detection and prevention of diseases spreading throughout the state, but it also promotes immunization and runs the refugee health program, which provides health services to refugees who end up in Florida after being resettled in the United States. [...]



A second key post, the administrator of the bureau's surveillance division, has been vacant since March, when Thomas Troelstrup left to take a job with a private company. The division he previously led is tasked with tracking the spread of communicable diseases and houses Florida’s reportable disease data system.

So really, nobody that matters will be affected anyway, and vaccines are all trying to kill you, so just as well the positions are empty. Nobody needs the heavy hand of big government tracking diseases anyway, because it's none of the government's business if private citizens choose to share a meal with private mosquitos. You need health, just watch Fox News and take whatever veterinary medication they're recommending this week.

Also, Ron DeSantis is exploring the option of loading all the mosquitos onto a chartered plane and releasing them in Massachusetts.

NBC News interviewed Dr. Aileen Marty, a professor at Florida International University who specializes in infectious diseases; she said that there's been "recent politicization of the use of vaccines and health services for refugees and other immigrants," which may have played a role in not filling the empty public health jobs. That's especially likely, Marty said, considering the "political issues involving surveillance and reporting of Covid-19." She believes that "Not filling these vital positions is a serious health risk for Florida."

By way of counterpoint, some lunatic on Twitter explained that if they know you're willing to take the Death Jab, they also know you can be manipulated into almost anything. BAAA BAAAA you're a SHEEEEEP!

Florida Health Department spokesperson Jae Williams confirmed to NBC News that the positions remain unfilled, explaining that

it is a notoriously difficult industry to find qualified applicants, and that the budget recently signed by DeSantis gave the department almost $19 million that can be used for recruiting.



“Epidemiology is a highly competitive field,” he said. “The budget includes over $18.6 million in budget authority to the Department of Health to further aid in recruitment and retention.”

Williams did not add, however, that candidates may be reluctant to take a public health job in Fucking Florida, where the state Surgeon General is an antivax quack who fakes "research" and the governor brags about how little he did to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, at least after it was no longer cool to bogart the vaccine for voters who support him.

But don't worry, Florida, Williams said, your public health department is on top of things and "working around the clock to protect the health of Floridians and promptly responding to any risk to public health." He also added that at least State Epidemiologist Carina Blackmore still has her job, and, as if it were supposed to be reassuring, that Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, the antivax quack, has a doctorate in public health from Harvard, although we suspect Harvard wouldn't complain if he never mentioned it again.

In conclusion, stay safe, Florida, and if you see any mosquitos reading books, be sure to call the police, because that'll really get the state's attention.

