The Lee County Florida Republican Executive Committee voted this week to approve a "Ban the Jab" resolution, which they now plan to send to Ron DeSantis in hopes of convincing him to make the vaccine illegal in Florida on the grounds that it is a biological weapon and a violation of the Nuremberg Code. The resolution required a two-thirds majority to pass, which means that two-thirds of the 350 or so members of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee are completely out of their goddamned minds. Having been to Lee County myself, I am not terrifically surprised by this.

The resolution was written by Dr. Joe Sansone, who is not a medical doctor but a psychotherapist who specializes in hypnotism, according to his Psychology Today profile. Sansone has many, many interesting beliefs about the vaccine, all of which he appears to have pulled out of either his own ass or someone else's.

Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that Covid I9 and Covid 19 injections are biological and technological weapons,



Whereas Pfizer's clinical data revealed 1223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects,



Whereas an enormous number of humans have died and or have been permanently disabled,



Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that Covid mRNA shots alter human DNA,



Whereas government agencies, media and tech companies, and other corporations, have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid injections are safe and effective,



Whereas a statewide grand jury is investigating Covid vaccine crimes,



Whereas continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity ...



Be it Further Resolved: On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the Lee County Republican Party calls upon Governor DeSantis and the state legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections in the state of Florida, and for the state Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in the state of Florida and have a forensic analysis conducted.





Sansone carefully sourced all of these claims with links to Infowars and other reliable sources. The only thing that is actually true here is that Florida has indeed set up a grand jury to investigate "vaccine crimes," but since that jury has yet to come back, Sansone clearly had to get a little creative with the rest of it.

“The Lee County Republican Party is going to be on the vanguard of this campaign to stop the genocide because we have foreign non-governmental entities that are unleashing biological weapons on the American people,” this man, who I must reiterate is out there in Florida giving other people psychological help, told reporters from WINK news, adding that “If you got this shot, you go home and hug your pregnant wife; she can have a miscarriage through skin contact.”

This of course only actually works if you are also slathered head to toe in a paste made from mifepristone and your wife hugs you with her mouth. Though there are probably a lot of people in Florida these days who wish that hugging a vaccinated person could cause a spontaneous abortion, given the current legal situation down there.

