Okay Florida, we take back what we thought about you 10 minutes ago, which Rebecca wouldn't let us say. You’re not all awful. There may even be hope for some of you.

Meet Mike Chitwood, Sheriff of Volusia County, northeast of Orlando. We have written about Chitwood before , most recently this past April when antisemites kept getting arrested for publicly threatening to kill him. Guys, pro tip: The best place to threaten officers of the law these days is in congressional hearings, and even then you generally need to be an elected member of Congress. Posting on 4chan just gives them a reason to arrest you.

Chitwood had been doing very profane battle with the Goyim Defense League , a white supremacist group that was busy blanketing Volusia County with all manner of antisemitic flyers and signs and electronic projections of the words “Hitler was right,” and of course they don’t mean “about building the engineering marvel that is the Autobahn.”

The sheriff made it known in language so clear that even a Nazi could understand it that the GDL is unwelcome in Volusia, which helped lead to the death threats and the arrests.

So four members of the GDL sent the sheriff nasty letters formatted to look like official legal complaints but that have about as much force of law as a package of stale Chuckles. Specifically, they wanted Chitwood to remove tweets promoting his T-shirts reading “Scumbag Eradication Team” and accompanied by an illustration of the sheriff flushing a Nazi down a toilet.

Also they wanted him to apologize publicly, take down the tweets in which he called them “scumbags,” and pay them $100,000 worth of gold, presumably to make up for all the fillings they haven’t been able to pull since 1945.

Chitwood responded by mocking them on Twitter:

“And finally Joey Bounds writes, "I don't know what you were thinking by posting tweets of yourself flushing living breathing human beings with unalienable writes down the toilet" 🚽🪠 GFY” — Mike Chitwood (@Mike Chitwood) 1686077298

Chitwood is greatly helped in this battle by the fact that that the GDL does not have the collective intelligence of a bushel of rutabagas. (All apologies to the American Council of Root Vegetables, please do not send yr Wonkette any nasty letters.)

The sheriff also posted a video in which he very theatrically tore up the not-legally-binding legal letters and then told the Nazis he is sending them custom-made pacifiers that read “Mike Chitwood hurt my feelings.”

TRIGGER WARNING FOR RACIST AND VULGAR LANGUAGE, YOU SHRINKING VIOLETS:

“The white "master race" scumbag losers who like to harass innocent people have put their brilliant minds together and sent me the dumbest notices of intent to sue I have ever received, and that's saying something. Here's my response” — Mike Chitwood (@Mike Chitwood) 1686077298

Law enforcement in this country is plenty problematic in an uncountable number of ways, but we’ll give Chitwood a pass on this one since we appreciate anyone these days who tells antisemites to fuck off and go cry about it.

Obviously Chitwood’s actions mean that Ron DeSantis will be looking for a way to fire him as soon as possible because George Soros or something.

[ Daytona Beach News-Journal ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?