Good morning good morning! I hope you had as good a weekend as you could have, under the circumstances, and Minnesota, we’re all proud of you. Much of today’s tabs will be days-oldish, as a lot of news happened we don’t want to skip.

New York Times says nahhhhhh, she never hit him. Video analysis. (Back to the regular link, Archive doesn't work for video. And sorry, they’re not offering gift links.)

On the decision by Bari Weiss’s CBS News to run with the incredibly bullshit “internal bleeding.” (Parker Molloy) The internal bleeding of CBS News. (Will Bunch at the Philadelphia Inquirer)

This chud, Jake Lang, who was pardoned by Trump for assaulting police with a baseball bat on January 6, got murdered by Minneapolis protesters when he showed up for a “pro-ICE” demonstration/Koran-burning, but he got better. (CNN) Still, he hopes you’ll contribute to his gofundme? Or maybe his US Senate campaign in Florida? No, no link, I’m sorry :(

This week’s ICE crimes against children:

Five-year-old US citizen girl deported to Honduras. (My San Antonio)

Disgusting right-wing monsters are threatening Renee Good’s child’s school. (Sahan Journal)

LA off-duty ICE officer who killed a man firing into the air on New Year’s (please don’t fire into the air on New Year’s) is alleged to have abused his own kids. (LA Times)

If Minnesota falls, the country will fall. Excellent piece by Lydia Polgreen. (Gift link NYT)

Two men witnessed a DHS guard choking an inmate to death. So DHS is deporting them. (Gift link Washington Post)

New Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger started her term with some good fuck yous to ICE. (WVTF)

What if we took all the ICE money and built affordable housing? The Congressional Progressive Caucus says fuck yeah! (HuffPost)

People were mad at the NYT for its wry tone here, but I think it’s real hard to miss that they’re like “really, this is crazy though.” Trump pardoned a woman for the frauds she did on people after he already pardoned her for previous frauds on people. Because she paid him. (Gift link NYT) He also pardoned this meth dealer son of a Republican congressman. (KNWA)

Several days old on Trump and Greenland (surely outdated on the Greenland front) but keep reading to learn all about Trump’s Temu United Nations, the “Board of Peace.” He’ll be the chair, he’ll get to veto everything, and he’ll keep the dues, thanks. (Heather Cox Richardson) Trump texted the Norwegian prime minister that it’s the Nobel Committee’s fault we’re going to invade Greenland. He wouldn’t hit you if you didn’t make him so mad! (Tiedrich) Trump’s admitted personal “psychological need” for Greenland and how impossible it would be to own it. (James Fallows)

You’re not gonna believe this, but Trump actually released a health care plan (“plan”). Let’s outsource the analysis, as is our wont, to Charles Gaba. (Gaba) Or if you prefer, here’s Paul Waldman! (Public Notice)

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk (I hate that I can spell his name without looking) ruled that yeah, college can ban drag shows. For the children. (Ruling)

Donna Rose and Mallory McMorrow. Oh no, Donna loves her new mom best.

Donna Rose and I went to Mallory McMorrow’s US Senate Detroit HQ opening. Look at that thrilled little girl. I hope you Michiganders will join me in voting for McMorrow for Senate. Abdul El-Sayed is fine, but in Mallory’s (excellent! brief!) speech she reminded us of HOW MUCH shit she got passed as Michigan state Senate whip, and just how well she understands doing legislation and making change happen, AS WELL AS being mad and fighty! (Haley Stevens is just embarrassing.) If you want to join me in $$$, here’s her ActBlue.

And here’s where McMorrow first got all our attention, three years ago.

