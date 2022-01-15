In yet another unbelievable yet extremely believable and on brand development, re: the January 6 Capital Riots, it turns out that after the dust had settled, many of the rioters went back to their respective hotel rooms and called Nancy Pelosi's office, demanding to speak to the manager about where the "Lost and Found" was. Because they left their stuff there while they were illegally invading the Capitol building, and they wanted it back.

Naturally, the police were more than happy to take down their info and "get back to them later."

"The officers quickly got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we'll tie up those loose ends," Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said in an interview with Insider. "But what's so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president."

Of course they did — he's the one who told them to march down there in the first place. And more than that, these people have been told, for decades, by those they trust the most, that it is not just their right but their obligation to overthrow the government when the government doesn't do what they say, as well as Nancy Pelosi's office's obligation to hang on to their missing scrunchie until they can swing back around to get it tomorrow afternoon.

They are, after all "We the People."

Via Insider:

Raskin added that the "lost and found" episode also demonstrates a challenge facing the House select committee investigating January 6, where Raskin is one of the Democratic members.



"And when they were told that they were trespassing and invading the Capitol, they said the president invited them to be there," he said. "They didn't have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers. They just thought that the number one person in the US government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right.



"It underscores the central role that Donald Trump played in it," Raskin continued. "But it does create a problem for assigning guilt at different levels of conduct."



I don't know that it was exactly that.

There were some very clear signs that these people were not welcome, number one being the number of windows they had to break in order to get in. Number two would be the police and the barricaded doors. They also did not behave like esteemed, invited guests of the President of the United States. They smeared their feces on the walls, broke into people's offices, tried to steal podiums, broke a ton of shit and caused $30 million in damages to the Capitol Building.

What it was, I believe, is that they truly thought that what they were doing was going to be successful. Trump told them they had a shot, that all they had to do was convince Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election and he would be President again and they'd all be "the happiest people."

He said:

I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.[...] States want to re-vote, the states got defrauded. They were given false information, they voted on it. Now they want to recertify; they want it back. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people.



They didn't act like people who thought they were going to get in trouble because they didn't think they would get in trouble, because they really, really thought they were going to win. Many of them also believed that even if things didn't work out the way they wanted them to on that day, that "something" would happen and Trump would be reinstated as President in the near future anyway. Their leaders told them this . None of it worked out the way they hoped or believed it would, but it doesn't make them any less culpable than anyone else who thought they were going to get away with a crime of some kind.

Calling Nancy Pelosi's office for the Lost and Found, however, does make them a little more inept.

