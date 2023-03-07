Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is targeting yet another non-fascist state prosecutor. (Yahoo! News)



Mark Joseph Stern on the DC crime bill. (Slate)

It's official: George and Kellyanne Conway are splitting up. Donald Trump was predictably gross about it. I assume both Conways now have a case of the "pundit blues." (The Daily Beast)

www.youtube.com

Ed Kllgore at New York Magazineputs it best: Former Maryland Gov. "Larry Hogan Won’t Run in 2024’s Imaginary GOP Moderate Lane" (NY Mag)

How the richest people invest their money. No, they don't squander alltheir money on fancy unicorn dinners. That's why they aren't poor like you. (Business Insider)

Walmart is closing all their stores in Portland, Oregon. Republicans claim this is because the Democratic-run city is soft on crime. Surprisingly, their claim is not entirely on the up and up. (KPTV)

Crappy projection is ruining the movie theatre experience. I thought it was cell phones and people arriving late. (Vulture)

This woman lost her job at Twitter just weeks before starting maternity leave. (CNN)

Elon Musk has bodyguards following him around Twitter headquarters, even into the bathroom. Yeah, he's stable, all right. (The Daily Beast)

Wisconsin, y'all still making your plan to vote in the state critical Supreme Court election? (The Nation)

The delightful Alexandra Petri offers a side-by-side review of the movie Cocaine Bear and the Ron DeSantis memoir The Courage To Be Free. One sucks. The other is Cocaine Bear. (Washington Post)

Yes, it's from last year, but Oliver Willis's ideas for how Democrats can fight Fox News remain on point. (Oliver Willis Substack)

So happy for my man Michael B. Jordan, whose directorial debut, Creed, crushed all expectations last weekend. The great Jonathan Majors also appeared in two back-to-back number one movies. (Hollywood Reporter)

My son's favorite FoodTuber Joshua Weissman makes a might fine burger. I'm also intrigued by the ginger beer/pineapple juice with lime beverage combination.

www.youtube.com

