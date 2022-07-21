THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS SUPREME COURT WHEN YOU FIND A STRANGER IN THE ALPS! (Marquette poll)

Maybe because they're creating shit out of entirely whole cloth, like the "independent legislature doctrine" (that they made up)!

No wonder. In the two years since these justices have started touting the theory, a flurry of scholarship has debunked it from every conceivable angle: the plain meaning of the Constitution’s text, undisputed history of the founding era , a century of unbroken practice and precedent , and common sense. And there’s no meaningful difference of opinion among the lower courts. The legislators attempted to talk around these issues and beef the theory up in their filings, but their case is no stronger for it.

Go back and count all the times the Court only cited itself, because of how nobody else had ever cited it, because it is fiction, with The Atlantic!

Drunk history with the Supreme Court, The Atlantic some more.

Question:

How do you know for certain that most antiabortion advocates want to ban the medical procedure not to protect, as they claim, the “sanctity of human life,” but in order to control women’s bodies and relegate them to the status of second-class citizens? Answer: Because they keep telling us! Over and over again!

Oh do click through to Vanity Fair.

Sue him right up the ass,Doctor Bernard. (TPM)

CVS is sending memos to its pharmacists to make sure they're not filling arthritis prescriptions for babykillers in "high risk" states. ("High risk" states include Montana despite abortion being guaranteed by its state constitution, presumably nothing to do with the Lege coincidentally investigating the state supreme court for "misconduct." Isn't it funny what's expected by Republicans whereas Democrats can't even say "to filibuster you have to actually stand there and talk" because that would be tyranny.) — The New Republic

Jim Jordan whipped Republicans against codifying marriage equality by explaining "Congress shouldn't legislate stuff, it is rude to the Supreme Court" and "Democrats are using issues for distraction again." (Not direct quotes, but pretty much!) These people boy, I don't know. (MSNBC)

The lunatics did not like the successful marriage-respecting House vote : ( — Right Wing Watch

But ... fuck.

“Durbin says it will be tough to schedule votes in the Senate on bills protecting gay marriage, contraception given the packed calendar. "We have more priorities than we have time," he says” — Igor Bobic (@Igor Bobic) 1658258178

Gonna have a liedown a while. Talk amongst yourselves. (Daily Kos)

Mmmmmhmmm. "Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Arizona GOP, announcedthe condemnation by the panel on Twitter, saying [state House Speaker Rusty] Bowers is 'no longer a Republican in good standing & we call on Republicans to replace him at the ballot box in the August primary.'" (CBS News) Liz's surprisingly upsetting Wonkette post on it here.

Why does anyone talk to the New Yorker' s Isaac Chotiner?Why did Alan Dershowitz???

The mansions and whatnot! None of them are worthless today, at least not in the first five before I stopped scrolling. THAT'S CLICKBAIT FOR YOU! (It's dumb and it lies.) (History Daily)

Thai chicken in coconut and lemongrass, I know we make you all the time, but now you are a whole chicken. I love you, whole chicken. — The Kitchn

