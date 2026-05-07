Wonkette

Wonkette

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
4h

You assholes mocked Michelle Obama for her healthy eating and physical activity initiatives. I was hoping "fuck off" wouldn't take the top spot on my most common phrases used list but I don't foresee a time where that isn't the case.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
4h

As a fat kid, PE class completely killed my joy of sports.

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