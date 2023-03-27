Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was our commander-in-chief on January 6, 2021 while the actual president gleefully watched the attack he incited from the White House. Nancy Pelosi was a hero because Donald Trump was a traitor. However, right-wingers with no shame insist this is what Pelosi wanted all along.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity's radio show last week, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said grossly, "One wonders, did Nancy Pelosi want [the attack] to get out of hand? Is that the reason why her daughter was suddenly there filming her mother in this heroic role? Because all of this, you know, was somehow planned and conjured up? You know, I think it's worth asking the question but the committee wouldn't allow it."

It's true that the January 6 committee wasn't interested in unfounded conspiracies intended to smear Pelosi and cover up Trump's actual treason crimes. Guess he got us there.

Alexandra Pelosi, a filmmaker, had been working on a documentary about her mother, an obviously noteworthy subject, for years. Maybe a classic "Law & Order" twist would reveal that the mother and daughter duo staged a life-threatening riot to jazz up their otherwise boring production, but Alexandra Pelosi and one of her sons were present at the scene when Trump's goons stormed the Capitol building. Jarrett might genuinely think so little of Nancy Pelosi that he imagines she'd endanger her family for short-term power and glory, but that doesn't make his sick fantasy reality.

Assholes like Jarrett can't cope with the fact that their mad MAGA king is a psychopathic monster who at worst deliberately incited an attack on a co-equal branch of government in a desperate, last-ditch effort to remain in power or at best he watched the violent outcome of his inflammatory lies without a shred of remorse or the slightest impulse to act.

Trump's sycophants in the House, including Rep. Jim Banks from Indiana and current MAGA puppet Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have promoted the lie that Pelosi personally ordered the National Guard to stand down on January 6. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both appealed to military leaders during the insurrection and asked the Army to deploy the National Guard.

Pelosi wasn't just a heroic leader on January 6. She was a clear target of the mob and could very well have become its victim. As I wrote in 2021:

Pelosi told "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl shortly after the attack that her staff — including young women who feared sexual assault — "went under the table [in her offices], barricaded the door, turned off the lights and were silent in the dark for two and a half hours."

These weren't crisis actors performing for the benefit of Alexandra Pelosi's "staged" documentary. These were victims of Trump's coup. Anyone who suggests otherwise can go to hell.

