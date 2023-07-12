Does it make sense that, if the big supposed Hunter Biden whistleblower whose grundle clouds House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer obsessively sniffs has turned out to be a Chinese spy, then that guy is MORE credible about what Hunter Biden did or did not do in China? Is that the way a regular person would interpret that?

Because that's how Team Fuckstupid over at Fox News is taking it.

Turns Out 'Hunter Biden' Whistleblower Is Chinese Agent! And Arms Trader! Who Sold Iranian Oil! Oh Well!

Yesterday, Fox News's John Roberts had GOP Rep. Darrell Issa on, and these were Roberts's contributions to the conversation:

JOHN ROBERTS: We talked about this fellow, Gal Luft, who has been arrested and charged with being an unregistered foreign agent of China. Luft insists that he told the FBI about potential corrupt ties between the Biden family and China. The fact that he's been arrested now and is accused of being an agent of China has got the Left just, you know, having a field day with this, saying it shreds his credibility, but the flip side of that coin is if you're accused of being a foreign agent for China, you probably know who else is working with them.

The flip side of which coin? The flip side of the coin that if you are arrested for spying for China, you probably know all the other spies working for China? Yes, definitely, John Roberts, you halfwit, that is definitely how spying works. Everybody knows everybody, they hand out a goddamned pictorial spy directory at the beginning of every year so everybody has everybody's phone number and address. Now to be fair, Luft's initial allegations do involve the fact that both he and Hunter Biden did consulting-type work for executives of the same Chinese energy group. Maybe John Roberts meant to say that. Maybe Roberts really sunk his teeth into the indictment and that's what he gleaned from it. Or maybe he literally just said that if you're accused of being a foreign agent for China, you probably know who else is working for them.

Then John Roberts explained, correctly, that the made-up right-wing myth about David Weiss, the (Trump-appointed) US attorney in Delaware investigating Hunter Biden, asking for and being denied special counsel status had been debunked by Weiss himself, contrary to what the fake IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley has claimed. Roberts seemingly wanted to mini-fuck that chicken just one last time, insisting that "So, he may not have specifically asked to be designated special counsel, but he certainly explored the idea." Uh huh. And they told him if he needed special counsel status he'd get it. The end.

So that was yesterday. This morning it was time for slurring rage muppet Maria Bartiromo to take her turn, and boy, the lies just flowed and flowed. As usual, our pal Aaron Rupar captured the highlights, starting here, where Bartiromo just let House Speaker Kevin McCarthy babble lies about how the IRS said David Weiss wasn't allowed to be a special prosecutor, even though that is a thoroughly debunked and beclowned lie, according to David Weiss.

Therefore Kevin McCarthy wants to impeach Merrick Garland.

— (@)

In the next clip, Bartiromo and McCarthy continue to advance the easily disproven lie that Luft was somehow indicted just this week in retaliation for being a Hunter Biden whistleblower, when Luft was indicted WAY LONG BACK LAST NOVEMBER, before Republicans barely won back Congress, at which point he went on the lam. How we know that? Because it's written on the unsealed indictment! (Remember how James Comer in all his wisdom could not find his informant for some reason? Maria Bartiromo should remember, since Comer picked Kentucky fried squirrel out of his teeth while explaining that to her back in May.)

— (@)

Bartiromo's real question: "How many more whistleblowers are gonna come forward after knowing that this guy, who tried to tell the FBI and the DOJ what he knew about the transactions, business deals in the Biden family, now HE had to go on the run and now is getting indicted?"

You know, as opposed to the opposite timeline, the one that makes sense, where the indicted Chinese spy went on the run because he was indicted .

Bartiromo knows she's lying, because she's a goddamned fucking liar.

But they don't care. This is how much contempt Fox News has for its viewers and for this country.

These people are true garbage.

