We are not saying that all the hosts at Fox News had a meeting where they got real excited that somebody might finally notice THEM doing the Great Replacement theory — you know, the white supremacist conspiracy theory that inspires all those mass shooters! — now that Tucker Carlson, king of spreading the Great Replacement theory, is gone.

We are fully willing to accept the notion that many of the people who work at Fox News are fucking white nationalist scumbags, and enjoy spreading the white supremacist Great Replacement theory for their own reasons. And maybe, just maybe, they've been doing it this whole time but we just couldn't hear them, because Tucker is just a total fucking scene-hogging diva with his racism.

In the past few days, at least three on-air Fox News hosts have done it. It could be more, but Media Matters watches Fox News all day, and these are the ones they highlighted. It's related to the Biden administration finally ending Donald Trump/Stephen Miller's racist Title 42 immigration policy, wherein the Trump administration used coronavirus as an excuse to to pretty much immediately kick out anybody coming to the border to ask for asylum. (It was pretty much the only time they were VRY SRS about COVID being a real threat.)

SEAN! (AND VICTOR!)

There was Sean Hannity's show on Tuesday night, with his weird racist guest Victor Davis Hanson, who said many goofy-ass racist argle-bargles about the Biden administration bringing in SEVEN MILLION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. They were doing this to "flood the zone," said Hanson, because "they don't have confidence in their agenda." Therefore they have to bring in this "new constituency" (A GREAT REPLACEMENT) to vote for them, because they are just so dang unpopular with the rest of the US Americans.

Here's the video and the full quote:

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: You can see that in Joe Biden's approval ratings, so they feel that they can have a new constituency and turn states like California and Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, maybe Texas, one day, and Arizona blue from red, and they can get a constituency that needs a larger government, then that's in their favor, and the only thing they're worried about right now is the public relations and the optics because they feel it's so egregious that they have no public support and it's going to alienate them. That's all they're worried about. But, privately, they think, "Wow, we pulled it off. We got 7 million people here illegally before they knew what was going on." That's all they care about.

This led Hannity to ask some real strange questions about whether Joe Biden is planning to sell US citizenship to the migrants. Victor Davis Hanson was just like nah, they are just so embarrassed about how unpopular they are, but they are secretly excited because they just succeeded in greatly replacing everybody.

Quick, how many times have Republicans won the popular vote in fucking anything in the last 40 years? But sure, whitey. Keep up your bitchin'. You're definitely winning new voters for your racist side.

JESSE!

Jesse Watters shot his wad with it on Wednesday.

JUDGE BOXWINE: Tomorrow, when 42 is lifted, I mean, how much worse can it get — 5 million in a year, in two years? I'm sorry.



JESSE WATTERS: Yeah, and then imagine a generation from now. That's what they want to do here. They want to make Texas a Democrat state. And you'll never see another Republican in the White House after that.

So dang subtle.

They're lifting Trump's white supremacist immigration policy as part of their plan to make Texas a "Democrat state." (Texas is probably already a "Democrat state" if you take away the racist voter suppression policies of Greg Abbott et al.)

Then Jesse whined out a story about how he was stuck behind a bus of "illegal immigrant families" for 20 minutes on his way to work that day. He asked Greg Abbott to please start sending immigrants to "Chicago or Philly, somewhere I don't live." He had to "get out of my Town Car and confront the bus driver." "You can't have this in Midtown Manhattan. We're full."

You know how Jesse Watters speaks for the average voter in Midtown Manhattan.

LAURA!

And then last night there was Laura Ingraham. Her shit was long and drawn-out and convoluted, but it was greatly replace-y!

Importantly, she said you are GONNA DIE because of all the immigration. Or at least her viewers will. "Untold numbers." You betcha.

Just gonna give you the whole quote, because holy shit, this is so deranged:

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, understand this, and understand it well. The scenes you're watching tonight are not happening because of Biden administration incompetence. They're happening because this is exactly what the Democrats want.



Now, let me explain this. Liberals and business elites have been working toward this for decades, and now they're celebrating what is ultimately — if they really get their way — the destruction of America's middle class. Sounds inflammatory, hyperbolic? Stay with me.

We're trying.

INGRAHAM: Now, why do they want to destroy the middle class? Well, the far Left hates all those traditions that the middle class clings to, especially the flag-waving, guns, religion — you get the score.

When she says "middle class" she means only white Christian conservative Republicans.

INGRAHAM: And big business, they dislike the middle class because it's an obstacle to keeping wages as low as possible. Remember, under Trump, the middle class was better off. Their median income was rising and we had minimal inflation. But a limitless supply of low-wage workers, that's what makes business happiest and keeps America's middle class the poorest.

Hooray, populism. This is 100 percent Tucker territory. Sadly, there are progressives in America who think you can separate the white supremacist fascism from the populist rhetoric, as if it's not the precise trick of white supremacist fascists to lean into populism. That's why there were articles after Tucker's firing like "No, You Absolutely Do Not Have To Hand It To Tucker Carlson." Anyway, remember all those window signs from all the mom and pop restaurants about BOO EVERYONE IS LAZY NOBODY WILL WORK FOR US, because the Boomers are all retiring and immigration's been artificially low, but all those mad restaurant owners are probably "BIG BUSINESS" to the woman on Fox. Also, the BIG BUSINESS that is "hiring nurses to come help your mom." There are not enough nurses either, it is a total thing! BIG BUSINESS!

INGRAHAM: The open borders radicals think every migrant sleeping on the ground tonight waiting for processing is a future Democrat voter. That's how they see them. The wealthy donors see the migrants as a much-needed cheap labor. Now, it's as simple as that.

White supremacist Great Replacement conspiracy theory + fake populism = still just white supremacist Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

INGRAHAM: If those two groups didn't want this to happen, Biden wouldn't have done it. Because of what they've done, an untold number of Americans will not just lose jobs, but lose their lives.

THEIR LIVES.

INGRAHAM: For these globalists, though, it's all collateral damage. They don't care as long as they get to hold onto power and get rich.

(((Globalists.))) We know they mean when they say (((globalists))) are trying to (((hold onto power))) and (((get rich))).

It shows up in the mass shooter manifestos too.

Anyway, damn! We think Laura Ingraham won this white supremacy contest. And with Jesse Watters in the running and everything!

We don't know how Fox News rewards its employees for these things.

Maybe Laura Ingraham will get to keep the official jar of Tucker's old farts in her office for a whole week or something.

