There is myriad evidence every single day that when it comes to Joe Biden and his family, Republicans ain't got shit.

Here's an example: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer made another one of his idiot appearances on "Fox & Friends" yesterday to give an "update" on his "investigation" into the "Bidens." You know, the one with all the smoking guns and the disappearing whistleblowers and the dead informant or whatever. The one where Comer is just sniffing around the jars of Russian spy farts Rudy Giuliani keeps on his nightstand and calling it a "probe." That whole thing-a-ling.

Well, he claims to have evidence of "suspicious transactions," we guess because he's looked at Biden's accounts and uncovered nefarious evidence that the president has made "money" off "things" during his life. So Comer gave the update on "Fox & Friends," and Steve Doocy was over it before he even started talking. (This isbecoming quite a pattern for Doocy, refusing to put up with Comer's mendacious bullshit.)

— (@)

Comer strummed his Kentucky Deliverance inbred banjo and said Joe Biden did a crime! He traded policy for money! (You know how the veep always sets the policy, it is how it always is.) And Doocy said oh yeah which one? And Comer said "We're gonna get into that."

They're always gonna get into it. You'll see! Next week! Or sometime after that! Eventually! They do too have the evidence! It just goes to a different school! In Canada! You don't know her!

Yeah.

For another example of "they ain't got shit," let's look at this blaring headline where Fox News reveals that after Joe Biden's MSNBC interview with Nicolle Wallace yesterday, Joe Biden left.

"Biden wanders off set as Nicolle Wallace wraps softball MSNBC interview."

"Critics joked the president was going for a 'bathroom run' ."

Oh did they? Did critics say that? Sounds like those critics are getting better at humor and it's making lefties nervous.

The article is so fuckin' stupid, y'all. This is not a surprise, as it was written by the same pretend journalist, Joseph Wulfsohn, who spent 162 words reporting on the Fox News Dominion settlement by giving virtually no details about what had just transpired. It was like oh golly gee, a thing happened in court today! The judge said the lawyers for both sides did some very good lawyering! The end.

FOX NEWS ALERT: A Thing Happened, Or Maybe Not, IDK, It's Probably Nothing

Now our Joseph has written about this thing that happened at MSNBC. You can watch the clip if you'd like.

Watch the latest video at <a href="https: //www.foxnews.com">foxnews.com</a>

The interview ends. President Biden stands up and shakes Wallace's hand. Wallace immediately looks — this is key — at a different camera from the one that's broadcasting as she begins to set up her next segment. If anything, that was a cue for Biden to get out of there. There might have been a miscommunication over which camera shot was supposed to be airing right then. Who knows? Wallace and her producers, probably.

Who cares? Goddamn lunatics, that's who.

Our Joseph bitches and moans that " President Biden couldn't wait til the commercial break to flee the set of a live televised interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace."

Our Joseph moans about the "softball questions" Wallace asked, then says Biden "got up from his chair and took the scenic route off the MSNBC set, walking behind Wallace as she teased analysis of her interview to viewers." Maybe his parents didn't take him on many rides in the car as a child, but walking in a straight line isn't usually referred to as "the scenic route."

And then our Joseph just copy/pastes what some douche-eating conservative choads said on Twitter about it. None of the quotes could be fairly called "jokes."

Our Joseph finishes with one more bitch and moan:

What wasn't addressed was the growing scandal plaguing the president's son Hunter Biden , who just pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax violations and entered a pretrial diversion agreement regarding the felony gun registration charge. He's also facing explosive allegations made by IRS whisleblowers [ sic ] about the DOJ's alleged mishandling of its investigation.

Again, because they're not goddamned lunatics whose entire grasp of politics is based on the shit the right-wing media shovels into their mouths 24/7. Sorry, losers. That's not the real news, and people who aren't goddamned lunatics DGAF about Hunter Biden or whatever imaginary brain raccoon shit Jim Jordan's IRS "whisleblowers" [sic ] are saying.

Don't like that? Get fucked.

But again, our thesis stands. These people don't have shit, and it shows.

[ Fox News ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



Just got to BlueSky!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?