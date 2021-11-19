Did y'all see what Tucker Carlson said about Vice President Kamala Harris the other night? How he was lobbing weird Canadian birther comments toward Vice President Kamala Harris, because she attended high school in Montreal, and insinuating that she only got where she is by dating Willie Brown and Montel Williams? (We had no idea that's how you got to the vice presidency. Would love to hear Mike Pence's stories!)

Yeah, so we guess others at Fox News were feeling left out and decided to prove to America that they also too could be fucking misogynistic racist garbage toward Vice President Harris.

Just gonna throw you all some quotes and videos here, starting with Laura Ingraham. No need for heavy analysis here, just public shame.

INGRAHAM: Now, one thing we do know, however, is that Biden's Vice President — I mean, she is completely incapable of stepping in to take over as Commander-in-Chief, should Biden be incapacitated. She has problems delivering simple remarks. Because, I'm sorry, she knows nothing except how to play the race card to get ahead. [...]



It's always a diversity thing. How about merit? How about that for a change? Well, it turns out that selecting a VP based solely on diversity criteria and not objective merit is not only stupid, it's really dangerous.

Hey white person, go fuck yourself.

Geraldo gave it a try yesterday:

GERALDO RIVERA (HOST): I do believe the tragedy isthat she is historic.She is the first female, Asian,and African-American and all ofthe rest of that.But, you know, she's blowing it.And I think leaving a bad tastefor the next one. AndI don't appreciate that.

"A bad taste for the next one ?" Oh my God. And Geraldo doesn't appreciate that ? Oh my God even more!

Jesse Watters responded:

JESSE WATTERS (HOST): Are you surprised that there's so much drama with the first female vice president?

Fucking hell, we're done here, the end.

