I knew the Academy Awards was going to break my heart last night because both Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis were up for Best Supporting Actress, and according to the rules for both award shows and Highlander , there can be only one. Curtis won for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once , which won pretty much won every award everywhere all at once.

I've loved Jamie Lee Curtis since A Fish Called Wanda. Like me, she's also not interested in leaving the house after 7: 30 p.m.

She was also fun in the performance relevant to this discussion.

Angela Bassett was amazing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . She's amazing in almost everything she does. Yet, she was last nominated almost 30 years ago for her leading role in the Tina Turner biopic What's Love Got To Do With It. (I can't even discuss the Academy's snub for her performance in Waiting to Exhale). Black might not crack, but my people ain't immortal. Bassett can't wait another 30 years, so it's not surprising that her loss last night would visibly disappoint her. However, the usual gang of assholes considered her disappointment unforgivable.



It's a scandal! Fox News

In an article classified as "SCANDAL" with the headline, "Angela Bassett accused of being 'sore loser' in viral Oscar moment after Jamie Lee Curtis' win," Caroline Thayer wrote, "Angela Bassett did not reign victorious like her character Queen Ramonda from the "Black Panther" franchise at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday." Did this fool even watch Wakanda Forever? SPOILER ALERT: Queen Ramonda drowned to death. Bassett at least went home dry and alive.

During the ceremony, cameras were focused on all five nominees as presenters Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur announced Curtis' name, much to her shock. "Oh, shut up," she could be seen saying.

It wasn't that much of shock. Curtis won a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance, often a reliable predictor for the Oscars.

Cameras did not immediately cut away from the losing nominees; Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu and Bassett, who did not look thrilled.

Who cares? The award doesn't come with a tap dance number from the losing nominees.

Stephanie Hsu looks thrilled, but she's probably happy to have avoided the Marissa Tomei/Anna Paquin trap. Don't win that shit too early.

Kerry Condon didn't look exactly like she was two clouds above nine, either, and she's got that Royal Shakespeare Company training. She was nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin (aka Why Did We Release Our Film This Year?). Wonder why Fox News fixated on Bassett instead.

Thayer quoted Twitter user Sharon Pisacreta, who wrote, "Bassett is a fantastic actress. A shame she didn’t continue performing tonight and applaud when Jamie Lee won. Everyone wants to win. However most won’t. That’s life. And sore loser is never a good look. #AcademyAwards ."

Look, lady, Angela Bassett doesn't owe you another performance. This was her night off. Also, that's not how acting works. Actors are human beings and actually prepare rigorously to convey a specific emotion on camera. Faking an emotion is also different from suppressing one. I'm hardly Meryl Streep but if called upon to play someone who's lost a parent, I could probably tap into my past grief. However, if Streep suddenly learned a loved one had died, it's unreasonable to imagine that she could just act like she doesn't care or is even delighted.People who can spontaneously turn off their feelings and convincingly perform an emotion they're not actually experiencing are sociopaths not actors.

Bassett later graciously comforted fellow Oscar loser Austin Butler. She's classy that way.

And Creed thirst traps Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors also showed love to "auntie."

I leave you with this great scene of Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda humliating some white boys.

