We will probably have more to say about that asshole Fox News used to know. (Media Matters)

CNN's Don Lemmon is also unemployed. (Slate)

“Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic’s week as guest host got off to a great start.



youtu.be

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice seems certain to run against Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin in the 2024 Senate election. (Politico)



Serial fraudster Rep. George Santos is holding out for a debt ceiling vote offer he can’t refuse. (The Daily Beast)

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has LOLed at requests to testify about Justice Clarence Thomas and his sugar daddy Harlan Crow. (CNN)

Inside John Fetterman's return to the Senate. (The Nation)

The Black population in my home town of Greenville, South Carolina, is steadily decreasing. It's gentrification in real time. (Greenville News)

This also happens at my family cookouts in Greenville. (Twitter)

“that time oprah had the blackest, most legendary, impromptu concert in her backyard” — in charge of the girls (@in charge of the girls) 1682286533

Heather McTeer Toney's book Before the Streetlights Come Onexplores the impact of global warming on Black and brown communities and why we should be part of the environmental conversation. (Dame)

Murders are spiking in Memphis, Tennessee, and not just the ones committed by cops. (The Atlantic)

Colin Kaepernick will fund the autopsy for an independent autopsy for Lashawn Thompson, who died last year in the Fulton County Jail, covered in bugs. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

So "rage applying" is the new made-up social media term. (Time)

Rage applying is one of the new terms relating to workplace frustrations that has become part of the vernacular on social media, where other terms like “quiet quitting,” “act your wage,” and “quiet firing” have also spread. But the actual practice of rage applying isn’t new and it could be hurting your chances of finding a job that better meets your needs.

Can we separate Picasso the artist from Picasso the asshole? Sure. It's especially easy because he's dead now. But I imagine you'll have to wait a long while before you can feel good again about Harry Potter. (The Economist)

"Abbott Elementary," which just finished its second season, takes a revolutionary approach to Black students: The show lets these kids be kids. When Ralph Yarl is shot for ringing a doorbell, we can use more nuanced depictions of Black youth. (The Atlantic)

Nathan Lane discusses his Broadway career as only he can.

youtu.be

