Father Frank Pavone, a former Trump religious adviser and founder of the wackadoo forced birth advocacy group "Priests For Life," has been officially kicked out of the priesthood, as per an official letter from the Vatican to the United States of America.

The letter, written by one of Pope Francis's representatives, reveals that Pavone was given the boot November 9 for some unspecified blasphemies.

“This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” it read, noting that his laicization was permanent and that there would be no possibility of appeal.

Pavone reportedly had no idea about his dismissal until he was contacted by a reporter from the Catholic News Agency .

While no specifics were given, Pavone has been in and out of trouble with Church leadership for over a decade, for issues related to Priest For Life's finances, a refusal to cooperate with Cardinal Timothy Dolan's recommendations for reforms regarding said finances, and a variety of spats with bishop of his Diocese of Amarillo, Patrick Zurek.

Oh, and this one time he made a video for Donald Trump in which he put an aborted fetus on the church altar. That seems like the kind of thing the Vatican might consider a tad blasphemous.

Pavone, however, is pretty sure that the real reason for his dismissal from the Catholic Church was because they hated how much he loves unborn babies.

In a since-deleted YouTube broadcast Saturday night, in which he was still donning his whole priest get-up -- plus a leather motorcycle jacket, as he is a rebel who will never ever be any good -- he suggested that the "blasphemy" he did was saying the word "goddamn" on social media, referring to a 2020 tweet in which he referred to “supporters of this goddamn loser ]Joe] Biden and his morally corrupt, America-hating, God hating Democrat party.”

Super weird that the Church would get so worked up over a priest breaking one teeny-tiny commandment.

In a letter published to his website prior to his defrocking, he wrote:

I have always said to pro-life activists that if you defend the unborn, you will be treated like them. Just like their very being and legitimacy is denied, so will yours be. Just as they are excluded and mistreated, so will you be.



We all expect that the pro-abortion groups, like Planned Parenthood, will target, harass and try to intimidate us. And they do try.



But when such treatment comes from bishops and other Church authorities – which it increasingly does -- it’s particularly deplorable. Instead of supporting and encouraging the pro-life work of the Church, some of these men try to obstruct and hinder it, and abuse their authority to try to intimidate priests and laity who make ending abortion the top priority of our lives.



And make no mistake… if they oppose priests like me, it’s because they’re opposing you and the commitment you have to this cause.



Cancel culture is alive and well in the Catholic Church. I’ve experienced it firsthand. And the more we are aware of it, the better we will be able to defend ourselves and others from it.

Yes, if because there is one thing we all know for sure about the Catholic Church, it is how very much they love abortion. They're known for it, really.

As Priests for Life is technically a lay organization, the statement from the Vatican noted that his continued affiliation with it will be up to leadership of that group and not to the Church.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?