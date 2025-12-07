Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
2h

Future repurposing of other children's characters by the Administration:

- Elmer Fudd's gun safety course.

- Pepe Le Pew's dating tips for the modern incel.

- Barney joins ICE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2h

“We doubt Franklin the Turtle wants to be inclusive of drug cartels … or laud the kindness and empathy of narco-terrorists.”

Your own turtles are being raised in sewers by gigantic rats and living off pizza. Take care of your own, you negligent shithead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
232 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture