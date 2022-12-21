Conservative evangelical Christians have had a burr up their whiny asses about Amy Grant since eons ago in the 1990s, when she mostly quit doing Christian music, started making fun secular music, and got a divorce. Oh golly gee, it was a thing. She married Vince Gill, lived to tell the tale, and we have to imagine her life is better overall for not having shitheads like that as fans anymore. Last month she was a Kennedy Center lifetime honoree. Things seem to be going OK.

Oh yeah, and she is super-supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. It took her a while to say it all the way out loud, but she sure did last year.

And now she 'n' Vince are hosting the same-sex wedding of her niece at their farm. And everybody's happy about it!

Oh wait, not everyone. Franklin Graham, the thing that happened when one of the sperms in dead Billy Graham's balls fertilized a human egg, is upset.

Graham tweeted:

Yes, we are to love God & love each other. But if we love God, we will seek to obey His Word. Jesus told us, “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14: 15). God defines what is sin, not us; & His Word is clear that homosexuality is sin.

Fuck off.

For me, loving others also means caring about their souls & where they will spend eternity. It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God. The authority of God’s Word is something we can never compromise on.

Eat shit.

You know who actually has zero authority to speak on the subject of where Amy Grant's niece or anyone else will "spend eternity"? Franklin Graham. It may blow these shitheads' minds, but white-haired bigots like Graham do not actually possess any inside knowledge on the subject, despite how they've been misled to believe otherwise their whole lives.

Know what else? You know who is actually not a character in the story about Amy Grant's niece's gay wedding at Amy Grant's farm? Franklin Graham is not a character in that story. Franklin Graham might be surprised to learn that when the book about Amy Grant's niece's gay wedding at Amy Grant's farm is written, there will not be a paragraph about how Franklin Graham opened his dumb fucking mouth to start babbling about hellfire. Nobody is asking him to speak now or forever hold his peace.

Nobody .



He's just not needed here.

Fun fact: When Amy Grant's marriage was falling apart back in the 1990s, daddy Billy Graham apparently basically exiled her after she told him what was going on.

You know, in case you wanted even more reason why Franklin Graham needs to get matters of Amy Grant's family's concern (not his concern) out of his mouth.

We could look around the internet for more evangelicals being mad at Amy Grant but there's a second option and it's not giving a damn what those people have to say either.

Happy wedding, Amy Grant's niece!

Happy everything, Amy Grant!

(Did we full disclosure that Amy Grant was our first personal concert — in 1991, we guess? — on the Heart In Motion tour? Fuckin' front row too.)

In summary and in conclusion, here is a drag queen named Flamy Grant doing Amy's song "You're Not Alone." That should piss off all the right people.

www.youtube.com

(You will want to visit Flamy Grant's YouTube page, probably.)

And here is a clip from the Kennedy Center Honors in tribute to Grant, spoiler it is Brandi Carlile and the Highwomen.

www.youtube.com

Yeah we bet Amy Grant's real broken up about Franklin Graham's criticism.

