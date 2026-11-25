Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Yesterday, Evan told you yesterday’s tabs would be the last tabs of the week, because Evan is a liar. Weren’t you surprised to open your email this morning!

Here’s what we’ll be doing this week so you can plan ahead! Today we’ll have all our recipes in one post at 9 a.m. — it’s not like you haven’t read them 12 to 15 times before! — and then a 3 p.m. cocktail because we love you.

Tomorrow, Dok will write you A Thing. Then join ZiggyWiggy at 3 p.m. Eastern for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, available with subscription on Peacock and Paramount+; free with ads on Pluto TV, $3.99-4.99 in the usual places.

Friday, we’ll have our strata, our morning Irish coffee, and then what you’ve been waiting for all year, your Wonkette Black Friday Ethical Consumerist Orgy, and then another cocktail. Saturday, I don’t know, we haven’t gotten that far yet, and then another movie! You’ll be joining Ziggy at 9 p.m. Eastern for Big Night, available for free with ads on Pluto TV; free on OKRU; $3.99 in the usual places. Sunday, you’ll be having some Nice Times! And Monday, if you are in the Bay Area, you’ll be joining ME for a party at the SF Hyatt Embarcadero from 4:30 to 7. After 7 p.m., you’ll be buying your own drinks, we’ve got a hard out! Take the escalator UP to the lobby and then find us in the little area behind the restaurant bar!

Want to send some extra money so I can bonus the kids? I love that about you.

Wonkette bonus button!

Now on to your tabs!

Garrett Bucks stands ready for your Genius Grant, having developed the new “who would you rather have a beer with,” it’s “would they ruin Thanksgiving?” The answer is yes, yes they would. (The White Pages)

Boy this whole NVIDIA treason pecker bribe corruption scandal is pretty fuckin nutty! (The Ringer)

LOL yay I mean oh no! “Young American men swung so hard away from Republicans and toward Democrats that they were voting like women,” LOL yay I mean oh no :) (Bad Faith Times)

There’s still these high school fascists, though, in this absolutely bizarre story! (Left Coast Right Watch)

Won’t it be lovely to have Ken Paxton, Greg Abbott, AND Dan Patrick all out on their immigrant-terrorizing asses! Praise be, Texas! (America’s Voice)

Louisiana, you’ve got TWO count em TWO more congressional seats to vote on in the upcoming runoff elections, didn’t you miss having a Bluisiana of your own? (Susan Rogan)

We told you they were going to demand to see your little girl’s hooternanny, whether she’s trans or not! (Erin in the Morning)

This (female) coach got fired for complaining about her athletes getting sexually harassed (or like the opposite of a Jim Jordan), was probably a total B about it. (Court Watch)

It’s not just red states that fuck with people having miscarriages. The LAPD shackled, interrogated, and terrorized a homeless woman after she lost her pregnancy. She’s suing the fuck out of them now, as she should. (Abortion, Every Day)

Didn’t finish this one, about the OpenAI robot that helped that Canadian teenager gun down a school! Got far enough to see it help her with plans to “torture” them though. (Mother Jones)

This is the kind of pro-consumer thing Joe Biden did and got absolutely no credit for — we really miss you, airline customer bill of rights! — but congrats New York state on your new law banning Toyota from charging you a subscription fee for heated seats and remote start! (CBS6)

Good luck Iowa, we love you again! (HuffPost)

Kash Patel ain’t got no deputies left :/ (Independent)

Of course the Pentagon should “loan” Donald Trump Jr.’s startup $15 billion, why ever wouldn’t it? (ProPublica)

Pope Francis wrote in his diary that he heard the devil’s voice, but he meant the actual devil’s actual voice. So … well okay! Meanwhile, Peter Thiel has IDed the Antichrist for us, so that’s helpful, it was a Swiss dude who preached ecumenicism. (Letters From Leo)

Holiday Shoppiness!

Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books! Like for instance Stacey Abrams’s Reckless, which we’re reading for Wonkette Book Club December 13!

Enjoy our new merch — Wonkette Kitten PRIDE, Wonkette Chat Noir, and AOC Our Lady of 2028 — on cups, shot glasses, tanks, tees, totes, and stickers! Plus all our old merch too! (Wonkette Bazaar)