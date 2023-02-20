Jimmy Carter has opted for hospice care, his family says. Here's what I wrote when I thought he was dying the first time. Eight years ago. (Wonkette)

Wait what? Oh just the time Jimmy Carter stopped a nuclear meltdown. — CNN

Kamala Harris in Munich: Russia has committed crimes against humanity. (AP)

Libeling Dominion means Fox News is smart. — No More Mr. Nice Blog

Might the Dominion filing be helpful for Special Counsel Jack Smith? Marcy says yes! (Emptywheel)

YES! YES! Criminalize the vaccine! — KTVB

DeSantis Takes On the Education Journalism Establishment, and Builds His Brand. (Nieman Lab)

Florida students statewide walking out over half the state's colleges complying with Ron DeSantis's terrifying, dystopian call for a census of the universities' trans kids, complete with their (presumably, for now, anonymized) medical records. — Yahoo!

Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles might have done a lilbit embellishing. (News Channel 5)

Heather Cox Richardson goes deep on Sen. Rick Scott's absolutely bizarre manifesto. — Substack

Far-right Michiganders used armed guards to keep moderate delegates from coming into their meetings to vote. Oh that censorious Left! Anyway, that's just the opening vignette in this Reuters story about the ravening Michigan rightwing hordes, which met this weekend and either elected Matthew DePerno or Kristina Karamo chair, unless the My Pillow guy decided to sweep in at the last minute. Best of luck, fellows.

Hi we need a fuckload more immigrants, please and thank you! (NoahPinion substack)

The pie is a lie. Ft. Myers man arrested after consuming key lime pie and thendumping water on the pie owner's head. But it does helpfully provide a recipe, which I shall someday try. (NBC-2)

