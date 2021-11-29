A new COVID-19 variant was discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organization has named the “variant of concern" Omicron, which sounds like the living planet Orson Welles played in the Transformers movie. There were some brief post-Thanksgiving freakouts with more anxious people on social media all but declaring Christmas cancelled. However, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, said Saturday that Omicron results in mild disease and symptoms.



"[O]micron] presents mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home," Coetzee said.

South African hospitals aren't flooded with Omicron patients, and so far the variant has not been detected among vaccinated people. It's possible Omicron is more transmissible, but not more dangerous than original recipe COVID. There were concerns it could evade existing vaccines, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told George Stephanopoulos that's unlikely.

FAUCI: I don't think there's any possibility that [Omicron] could completely evade any protection by a vaccine.

Because he's a scientist and not a scuzzy politician, Dr. Fauci is very specific and cautious in his public statements. He warned that Omicron "might evade some of the protection of monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, and perhaps even antibodies that are induced by vaccine." However, we won't know how resistant Omicron is to existing vaccines for a couple weeks. So just chill the fuck out. And get vaccinated, if your dumb ass hasn't already. If you are vaccinated, please find time to get boosted before the holidays: Dr. Fauci said current boosters raise neutralizing antibodies "high enough that it generally crosses over and covers several of the variants."

These very clear instructions are apparently too much for the sizable Dummy American population. Supposedly normal Republican Rep. Nancy Mace still isn't so sure people should get their jabs before breathing all over each other at Christmas parties. Here's what Mace said on "Sunday Morning Futures":

Nancy Mace is on Fox News suggesting that people should get Covid rather than get vaccinated because natural immunity is preferable. Take a second to ponder how irresponsible that is.pic.twitter.com/W1AfDZQEb1 — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1638112161

MACE: One of the things the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has not done and no policy maker at the federal level has done so far is taken into account what natural immunity does.

Sweet Christ, we've got another Senator Rand Paul on our hands. Natural immunity is the result of having contracted COVID-19, and — we can't believe we have to say this — that's not desirable because of all the potential coughing and death. According to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which is in Nebraska not some liberal nightmare state, the COVID-19 vaccines create "more effective and longer-lasting immunity than natural immunity from infection."

They even have bullet points:

More than a third of COVID-19 infections result in zero protective antibodies

Natural immunity fades faster than vaccine immunity

Natural immunity alone is less than half as effective than natural immunity plus vaccination

Even if you've had COVID-19 already, you should still get vaccinated. That's how much better the vaccine is, compared to the Darwin's special. Infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp said “natural immunity can be spotty," which is the medical equivalent to 1970s rabbit ears TV reception.

"Some people can react vigorously and get a great antibody response. Other people don't get such a great response," says infectious diseases expert Mark Rupp, MD . "Clearly, vaccine-induced immunity is more standardized and can be longer-lasting."

Let's go back to Nancy Mace, who is not an infectious disease expert. She praised Florida as example of negligent homicide natural immunity at work. She neglects to mention that Florida ranks among the top 10 US states in per capita death rates from COVID-19, at 281 deaths per 100,000 people. That's higher than Texas and California.

MACE: In some studies that I've read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection from future infections than a vaccination.

This has been repeatedly debunked. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old Austrian man who went to an Italian “COVID-19 party" in order to gain natural immunity died last week.

Nancy Mace, however, is fully vaccinated. She did so even after contracting COVID-19 in 2020, which should show you how much stock she places in natural immunity. Mace is 43 and meets all of Marjorie Taylor Greene's ableist definitions of “good health," but COVID-19 still knocked her on her ass.

MACE: It took me at least three months to recover and today, nine months later, I'm still not 100 percent. I'm probably 95 percent there. I haven't been able to get back to my workout routine because of how I feel afterwards. I had chronic fatigue, I lost my sense of taste, I had chest pain, I had swelling in my ankles and legs even after quarantine and it took me a solid three months to actually feel recovered because of the chronic fatigue I suffered from. It's something I don't want to go through again, it's not something I wish upon anyone.

That's what Mace said in April. Now, she's so afraid of the GOP's zombie-brained base that she can't embrace 18th century medical science. It's pathetic. Later, on CNN, Mace spoke more responsibly. RINO!

When you’re on Fox vs when you’re on CNNpic.twitter.com/miHJTbEMzY — Acyn (@Acyn) 1638152890

Now go get that booster shot.

