Do not sleep on Fani Willis, y'all! On January 20, 2022, the Fulton County District Attorney of Fulton County petitioned the Superior Court to convene a special purpose grand jury to investigate "the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia" and to prepare report on its findings. The jury got going in May, and for eight months it probed Donald Trump's efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's win by pressuring election officials, swearing in a slate of fake electors, and pressuring state legislators and Governor Brian Kemp to reconvene the legislature and claw back the state's 16 electoral votes.

Along the way, DA Willis managed to compel testimony from Kemp, Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, a raft of state legislators, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose refusal to "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have" kicked off the investigation. She also went to court to force testimony by a whole bunch of Trumpland goons who worked to overturn the will of the voters, including Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Mike Flynn, and John Eastman.

The grand jury has now completed its report, according to an order dissolving the body which was flagged by Politico.

"The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve," wrote supervising Judge Robert McBurney, adding that "Remaining is the question of publication of the final report."

As noted by the order, there seems to be some question as to whether the report will now become public. Judge McBurney will hold a hearing on the issue January 24, with DA Willis and any media outlet which wishes to intervene being "given an opportunity at that time to provide its perspective." Safe bet that the major news purveyors will be in favor of disclosure!

If you want a deep dive into the vagaries of Georgia's bizarro grand jury law, Lawfare's Anna Bower has you covered, but — long story short — DA Willis will have to go to a different grand jury if she wants to seek an indictment. The first grand jury was merely investigative, although, as Bower notes, DA Willis is not obligated to wait for publication of the report to impanel a second grand jury if she plans to seek an indictment.

None of this is good news for Trump and his allies, who engaged in a persistent effort to corruptly steal the state from President Biden. And frankly no punishment could ever make up for what Trump and his allies did to ruin the lives of election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss — and Trump was still spreading lies about them last week on his crappy social media platform. But if Willis starts dropping indictments on these corrupt sumbitches, it'll be a good start.

[ Politico / Lawfare ]

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?