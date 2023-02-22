You have the right to remain silent. Sometimes you have the obligation to remain silent. And there are times where you have no obligation to remain silent, but you really should STFU all the same. This is one of those times, Emily .

We are speaking of course about Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury, which investigated efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Kohrs has been flapping her yap all over the media about all the indictments the jury recommended to District Attorney Fani Willis.

"It's not a short list," she giggled on CNN.

“Jury Foreperson: It’s not a short list” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1677026075

Kohrs, who says she did not vote in the past two presidential elections and was only dimly aware of Trump's effort to overturn the election in her home state, was first tracked down by the AP. She regaled reporters with her impressions of the witnesses, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom she described as “a really geeky kind of funny," and Sen. Lindsey Graham, characterizing him to NBC as "personable," "forthcoming," and "very willing to just have a conversation." Later she blabbed to the New York Times about fangirling over Rudy Giuliani who was "almost like a myth figure in my head, so I’m already intimidated.”

STAHHPPPPPPPPP.

Kohrs says that the jury began its inquiry with Trump's phone call to Raffensperger pressuring him to "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state." (He did not win the state.) The fake electors were also a focus — "“How could they not be?” — as was "December and things that happened in the Georgia legislature."

Kohrs described multiple witnesses testifying under immunity deals, with some being immunized while on the witness stand after first refusing to answer questions.

“It is not going to be some giant plot twist,” she told the Times . “You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”

When asked directly whether the grand jury had recommended an indictment for the former president, she said coyly, “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science.”

And, please, let your Wonkette be the first to say, LORD, LET IT BE SO. They should only indict every one of those treasonweasels for their assault on American democracy. If it's what she says, we love it, especially later in the summer.

But there is a reason that supervising Judge Robert McBurney refused to publish the jury's report in its entirety. As he noted in his order unsealing a limited excerpt, both the integrity of the DA's investigation and "the constitutionally protected due process rights of anyone who may be named in the final report" require that parts of the document remain sealed for now. And while Kohrs may be honoring the letter of the order, she seems to be disregarding the spirit.

But, more to the point, her giddy babbling may jeopardize the very exercise she's clearly so invested in. As former prosecutor Elie Honig told CNN's Anderson Cooper, "It’s a prosecutor’s nightmare."

"Mark my words, Donald Trump’s team is going to make a motion if there’s an indictment to dismiss that indictment based on grand jury impropriety," Honig warned. "She’s not supposed to be talking about anything, really. But she’s really not supposed to be talking about the deliberations."

And indeed Trump is already yammering about it on his dumbass fake Twitter site.

So, yes, thank you for your service, Emily Kohrs. We owe you a debt for putting in months of diligent effort. And also, could you just not, please?

Seriously, zip it!

