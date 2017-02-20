Wonkette

Wonkette

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IOnlyLikeCats's avatar
IOnlyLikeCats
Aug 16, 2023

Economic anxiety is real, I agree, but people with economic anxiety voted for Clinton. Sorry, I meant them using economic anxiety as the excuse for voting for Cheeto Hitler, even though that's untrue according to polls and the voters themselves.

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Zyxomma
Aug 16, 2023

Bonwit Teller made me despise him. I had to meet him in 1981 or '82, and forced myself to be civil. I would have lost my gig had I not.

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