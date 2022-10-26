Alina Habba, Trumpland's nuttiest lawyer this side of Rudy Giuliani, is wilding out. Again .



Last night she did her daily Newsmax hit to explain that actually the former president is delighted to be subpoenaed by the House January 6 Select Committee. He's got nothing to hide, so why wouldn't he answer questions, she insisted .

“Trump attorney and newly promoted MAGA, Inc. chief Alina Habba says Trump will testify before the J6 Committee since he “has nothing to hide .. He has no issues being subpoenaed and answering questions about what happened that day.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1666749644

Asked whether Trump would defy the subpoena issued by the House January 6 Select Committee, Habba said she "would recommend that he cooperate, because when you have nothing to hide, that's what I always recommend."

"He has no issue being deposed, even though the leftwing media would like to pretend that he does," she went on. "He has no issue being subpoenaed and answering questions about what happened that day, and he shouldn't."

Why, yes, that is the same Alina Habba who spent years fighting in court to block the New York Attorney General from deposing Trump and his family as part of her investigation into the Trump Organization. Habba even filed a preposterous federal complaint demanding that a US district judge make that mean lady Tish James stop bullying her client. In fact, Habba managed to get her client held in contempt of court for refusing to respond adequately to a subpoena for documents. And when he was finally forced to sit down for a deposition, he threw a tantrum and then pled the Fifth in response to every question.

Three guesses which lawyer represented Trump at that deposition !

Not content to lie about her own client, Habba went on to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of staging an assault on Congress as some kind of ... ploy for attention?

“Trump’s lawyer says Nancy Pelosi “orchestrated” the attack on the Capitol on J6.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1666750517

First Habba repeated the rightwing talking point that Trump had warned that there needed to be more military at the Capitol to deal with the huge crowd he'd summoned to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's electoral win.

"He was concerned himself. He said 'Let's get extra military, we will give you people to come in and make sure that the Capitol is safe,'" she said, accusing Pelosi of refusing Trump's generous offer.

"Well, now we see why," she went on. "It was orchestrated, because she said this is her moment, this is her moment. No, it's not your moment."

This bullshit is coming back up after CNN released footage of Speaker Pelosi when the Capitol was under siege calling the governors of Virginia and Maryland, as well as the secretary of Defense, and begging them to get troops down to restore order.

"I worry about you being in that Capitol room. Don’t let anybody know where you are," Pelosi told Mike Pence, who was then huddled in a loading dock underneath the Capitol with his security detail and staff praying that the crowd braying for his head wouldn't discover their location and kill them.

Habba's version of events, trying to cast Pelosi as somehow to blame for the mob Trump assembled and unleashed on Congress, is a persistent rightwing lie which has been roundly debunked . In point of fact, Trump offhandedly suggested on January 5 that there would need to be troops for crowd control at the Ellipse, but never signed an order to make it happen. And he sat on his hands for hours as his supporters ransacked the Capitol, refusing to call off the mob or issue an order to activate the National Guard. Order was only restored when Mike Pence stepped in and authorized the Defense and Justice Departments to deploy troops — troops which were at no point under Nancy Pelosi's control.

But Alina Habba's got big plans, and she's not going to let a little thing like objective reality get in the way of achieving her dreams.

“Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba on ‘Trump Force One’ yesterday.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1666532737

Yes, that's right, Habba is now a senior advisor for MAGA Inc. , a new Trump super PAC with its eyes on the midterms. Obviously. Isn't that what you were thinking when you saw that picture? AHEM.

