Another 24 hours, another 12 million new ways in which former volleyball champion , American Idol winner, Post-It Note inventor and current congressman George Santos has proved to be more than a little sketchy.

Yesterday, we learned that newly minted Congressman from Long Island once introduced himself at an event for LGBTQ Trumpublicans as "Anthony Devolder," founder of an organization called "United For Trump" that does not appear to exist now or have ever actually existed.

He assumed the sobriquet to ask far-right trans YouTuber Blair White what she was doing to "help educate other trans people from not having to follow the narrative that the media and the Democrats put forward," whatever the hell that means.

“In 2019, George Santos introduced himself as Anthony Devolder, the founder of “United for Trump,” during a Q & A session at a “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC. Santos said trans people could benefit from a trans conservative activist educating them.” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1673627865

The event was put on by January 6 insurrectionist Brandon Straka as part of his grifty #WalkAway campaign, which encouraged LGBTQ people to #WalkAway from the Democratic Party and join a club that doesn't want them as a member.

It has also turned out that this is not the only alias Santos has assumed. He also went around calling himself George Devolder for a while, back when he was working at Harbor City Capital Corp, which would later turn out to be a Ponzi scheme.

“CNN found a 2020 exchange in which George Santos—going by George Devolder—was confronted by a potential customer who looked into his Ponzi scheme and was told by Deutsche Bank that it was "a complete fraud" (Which, it turns out, was true) https: //t.co/7sl3gy2Nln” — Robert Maguire (@Robert Maguire) 1673632371

Santos' full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, so the names are his — he just jumbles up the order sometimes. The only truly surprising thing here is that he never went by "George Glass."

It now turns out that Santos is not just a liar, but a thief . Allegedly. Sure, we already knew that because of the whole Brazil thing where he stole an old man's checkbook to go clothes shopping, but he's now being accused of stealing more than that.

By now, you have likely seen the video of Santos giving a speech at the January 5th Stop the Steal rally ( organized in part by one Brandon Straka, whom we can assume knew Santos' real name by that point), encouraging Trump supporters to overthrow the election.

“George Santos on Jan 5th 2021 in Freedom Plaza: “Who here is ready to overturn the election for Donald J Trump” ^{{audience cheers}}^ Like, yeah that's what they were there for, but you don't say it. lol” — Zach D Roberts - Photojournalist for hire (@Zach D Roberts - Photojournalist for hire) 1673656607

See that Burberry scarf he's wearing? Two of former his roommates, Gregory Morey-Parker and Yasser Rabello, told Patch.com reporter Jacqueline Sweet that Santos stole the scarf from Morey-Parker while they were living together. They say he stole other things as well, including phones, checks and some very expensive dress shirts, including a $500 Burberry dress shirt and an Armani. Armani dress shirts can run into the thousands, which means it could qualify as grand larceny on its own had they pressed charges. Certainly all of the items taken together would qualify.

Via Patch.com:

Morey-Parker said he was "100 percent" certain the scarf was his when he saw video footage of Santos at the 2021 rally in Washington, D.C. A friend gifted it to him as he visited Santos, he remembered, and his missing scarf's color was "lighter than regular camel check."



Morey-Parker told Patch that he also spotted the shirt he was missing in one of Santos' 2020 Instagram posts. He also shared his anger when he saw the post with Rabello in 2020.

As a great lover of scarves, who dreams of one day having a temperature controlled scarf/shawl/cape room like Miss Stevie Nicks and has dressed up as Dead Isadora Duncan on more than one Halloween, this is a cruelty. I may not be a fan of Burberry scarves. I may find it sad to pay $500 for a wealth-indicating, status symbol accessory that everyone has and of which there are knockoffs everywhere — but they're pretty damned expensive and this guy has every reason to be super pissed. I thought I left my (far less basic) Skull Cashmere infinity scarf at a bar the other night and nearly had a heart attack. Scarves are very important and scarf crime is not to be tolerated in our society! We can't have people running around unaccessorized and cold. It's undignified.

The former roommates are not the only ones accusing Santos of stealing from them. In fact, there is an entire WhatsApp group text for people to share their stories of being swindled by Santos — more money, jewelry, etc. He's like the male Anna Delvey at this point, just going around scamming people from Brazil, to Florida, to New York. He makes far more sense subject of an Netflix original series based on an article from The Cut than he does a Congressman.

It's been well over three years since either of the two lived with Santos, so the statute of limitations for them to press charges on grand larceny has run out — but given the way people are coming out of the woodwork to accuse Santos of stealing from them, it may not be too long until someone else does.

OPEN THREAD!

