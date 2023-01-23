GEORGE SANTOS, WHEN THE DRAG STORIES STARTED TO COME OUT: I did not do those draggings!

WHEN WE ALL SAW THE VIDEO OF HIM IN DRAG AND TALKING ABOUT DOING DRAG: Shut up you guys, it was a festival, OK? Don't hate me because I had a life and dressed up in drag one time (one time) for a festival and not all the time, just that once!

““Sue me for having a life.” I love that somehow santos feels that people are being unfair to him. He is a member of a party that demonizes the very thing that he was. It’s the breathtaking hypocrisy, stupid. ” — Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1674392679

And now?

Newly surfaced videos suggest that he may have made appearances in drag over a period of three years.

One time, three years, what's the dif?

IT WAS A REALLY LONG FESTIVAL, OK?

It was like if Coachella was three full years of weekends and it was hosted by RuPaul. Allegedly.

So according to Insider, the evidence we have seen of the drag queen formerly known as Kitara Ravache now spans the years 2005 to 2008.

This is 2007and was shared today by the Brazilian TV show "Fantástico":

“O brasileiro deputado americano, conservador e anti-LGBT, George Santos… #Fantastico” — Samuel Pancher (@Samuel Pancher) 1674438068

Reportedly, Santos/Anthony Devolder/whoever is the one on the right.

Some of the first photos we saw were taken in 2008, according to Eula Rochard, the Brazilian drag queen who was a source for the first reporting, who provided the amazing quote, "He's changed a lot, but he was always a liar. He was always such a dreamer."

We've seen video from 2005. Indeed, Politico reports that in 2011, a Wikipedia user going by the name "Anthony Devolder" (one of his aliases) edited their bio page to assert that he "startted [sp] his ‘stage’ life at age 17 as an gay night club [sp] DRAG QUEEN and with that won sevral [sp] GAY ‘BEAUTY PAGENTS [sp].’" Politico says other info in that bio matches up with what we know of Santos/Devolder.

So! Do we need a reminder why this is all funny, because of how it's the hypocrisy, stupid? We typed it the other day so we wouldn't have to type it every time:

Is this funny? Yes. And the point, of course, would be the hypocrisy, since Santos's latest scam is as a congressman from the Republican Party, which makes its bread and butter demonizing LGBTQ+ people and is currently trying to outlaw "drag queen" in every state with a Republican lege. Santos also supported Ron DeSantis's vicious "Don't Say Gay" law.

By the way, according to a new Siena College poll, 59 percent of New Yorkers want Santos to resign, including 71 percent of suburban voters. That's important because Santos's Long Island/Queens district is distinctly suburban.

Let's check in on Santos's Twitter and see if he's responded to these new revelations.

“Looking forward to be back on Capitol Hill this week to serve #NY03. I also have a surprise for the “journalists” assigned to stake out side of my office… can’t wait to see you guys! 🇺🇸💪🏼” — George Santos (@George Santos) 1674435637

IS KITARA GOING TO PERFORM?

Oh man, we hope it's that.

OPEN THREAD.

