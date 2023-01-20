When we last left Congressman George Santos Jingleheimer Schmidt Kitara Ravache Devolder Bea Arthur Rue McClanahan Milli Vanilli McCarthy, he was denying that he had ever been a drag queen in Brazil, or that he had ever swindled a homeless man out of GoFundMe money to save the guy's dying service dog.

Catch up if you need/catch him if you can.

George Santos Denies Drag Queening And Robbing Dying Dog's GoFundMe. In That Order.

Here are a few Santos updates that happened last night and while you were sleeping.

Of course there is video of Santos bragging about his drag shows in Brazil OF COURSE.

The video is here. The New York Post reports that it is Santos in 2005, in drag, bragging about all his draggings-do in Rio, while being interviewed in Portuguese in the suburb of Niteroi during Pride.

“I do presentations at 1940 in Jacarepagua, I do Cascadura, I also did Cabaret Casanova in Gloria and I did one at Le Boy,” Santos says, naming well-known drag clubs in and around the city.

AND SO ON AND SO FORTH.

Reuters reporter Steven Grattan, who is based in São Paulo, also has this video:

“The drag queen in this video sent to me by an anonymous source appears to be wearing the exact same dress, necklace, and earrings as Kitara Ravache in Brazilian drag queen Eula Rochard's photos that’s been circulating online, alleging it is U.S Rep. George Santos Santos4Congress” — Steven Grattan (@Steven Grattan) 1674168136

So!

REMINDER WHY ALL THIS IS FUNNY AND ALSO NEWSWORTHY:

There are some people who sadly are still confused why people cannot stop LMAO-ing that Santos was reportedly a drag queen in Brazil and now is denying it.

Perhaps this video of the gay Republican Santos in 2020 verbally gay-bashing same-sex parents and saying that teaching kids that some families have gay parents is an "attack on the family unit" can help people understand that it's the hypocrisy, stupid .

“In 2020, George Santos called "same-sex couples" an "attack" on "the family," and said schools “make excuses” by teaching kids "it's ok” to have single or gay parents. Santos: "They're teaching ...you can have 2 mommies have 2 daddies. I think that's a little much for kids.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1674166958

While we're on the subject of old videos ...

Here's one! It is George Santos just six months ago saying very stupid things about how he used to be on the guest list for the fuckin' Met Gala and used to commission art, and it is amazing.

“On the Steak for Breakfast Podcast in August, Republican Congressman George Santos claimed he “used to go to the Met Gala,” but now they, along with the NYC Pride Parade and NYC museums, are discriminating against him over his “ethnicity,” “orientation,” and “political opinions.”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1673993048



“I have never even been in a position where I suffered any kind of discrimination in Republican circles. But it happens constantly in Democrat circles.



“Whether it’s my ethnicity, whether it’s my orientation, whether it’s my political opinions and views. I mean, it’s the to point where I’ve been ostracized from every single possible social circle.

The Democrats are ostracizing his ethnicity and his sexual orientation, yep.

“I was a guy who used to go to the Met Gala.

On breaks from college volleyball tournaments against Harvard?

"I’m not invited back. I used to be a guy who would commission parts of the art in museums in New York City.



“I haven’t been about to do that in a long time. They won’t let me go back in the building if I tried. These are things that I used to like doing, but you know, whatever.

You know, whatever.

“The New York City gay pride said that I was not welcome to join – not that I would – but you know, it’s nice to have the option and to know that I’m not welcome is just a really big, uh, point.



“It’s just the last nail in the coffin.”

Oh my fuckin' God.

JoeMyGod, who provided that transcript, reminds us all that it costs $35,000 to go to the Met Gala and you do not get to go without a personal invitation from Anna Wintour.

But sure, Kitara.

OK, we need to end this post now because if we keep looking at the internet for George Santos news, we will injure ourselves laughing.

