Monday, the New York Times revealed — as part of its ongoing series "Better Late Than Never, We Guess" — that recently elected House Republican George Santos quite possibly fabricated almost every detail of his life story.His academic career, professional experience, family firm, and charitable work? As Elaine Benes would say, "Fake! Fake! Fake! Fake!"

We're not even sure about his name. According to MSNBC's Marisa Kabas, Santos apparently went by George Devolder for most of his life. When he ran for office in 2020, he was George Devolder-Santos. Then George Santos when he flipped New York's Third Congressional District in November. Maybe he started watching "West Wing" season reruns with Jimmy Smits as future president Matt Santos.

“@TUSK81 it's not, technically! he went his whole life as george devolder. when he ran in 2020, he went by george devolder-santos. and by 2022, he was just george santos. funny, that!” — Gabe Ortíz (@Gabe Ortíz) 1671479566

PREVIOUSLY: GOP Rep-Elect George Santos Might've Made Up His Resume, Whole Life

Santos's attorney released this statement:

George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by — a gay, Latino, immigrant and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party.



After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks.



It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations. As Winston Churchill famously stated, “You have enemies? Good. It means that you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”

That Winston Churchill quote is apparently also fabricated. John Lithgow never even said this on "The Crown."

“...Winston Churchill never said that https: //t.co/B3iUvQ3cbN” — Daniel Dale (@Daniel Dale) 1671488231

You'll notice that Joseph Murray Esq. — that means he's an attorney! — doesn't actually refute any of the supposed "defamatory allegations" in the Times article. It's not that difficult. If someone claimed I'd never attended my alma mater, the University of Georgia, I could provide a copy of my diploma and all those alumni emails begging me for money. If Santos had applied for literally any other normal job, he couldn't cry "defamation!" just because the hiring manager confirmed his employment history.

Santos's background doesn't withstand a quick Google and a couple phone calls. He claims he graduated from Baruch College in 2010, but there's no record of him ever attending. After college, he said he worked at Citigroup, eventually working his way up to "associate asset manager." That's impressive considering Citi sold off its asset management operations in 2005. Citigroup spokesperson Danielle Romero-Apsilos couldn't confirm his employment, nor could Goldman Sachs, which is also part of his fanciful biography.

Barely a month ago, Santos claimed in an interview that he had a "tragic memories" of the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

"I happened to, at the time, have people that worked for me in the club," Santos said. "My company at the time, we lost four employees that were at Pulse."

The Times could find no connection between any of the 49 victims of the mass shooting and the companies and firms that were part of Santos's Matrix simulation. This confirms that he's a scumbag.

Joseph Cairo Jr., Nassau County's Republican committee chair, said the Times story is "serious," but he believes the talented Mr. Santos "deserves an opportunity to address the claims detailed in the article." He said he looks forward to hearing Santos's response. It's unclear if the bogus Churchill quote was sufficient.

