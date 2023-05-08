NEWS ALERT!

There is a lot going on, but we didn't want you to miss an important story that appeared late Friday afternoon regarding Fulton County, Georgia, D.A. Fani Willis's investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to steal the 2020 election in that state.

The Washington Post reports that at least eight of the fake Republican electors in the fake electors scheme -- out of 16 total -- have accepted immunity deals from prosecutors. That means they will not be charged, as long as they don't lie or otherwise fuck around.

WaPo with some words:

Willis has said that the meeting of Trump’s electors on Dec. 14, 2020, despite Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s certification of Biden’s win, is a key target of her investigation, along with Trump’s phone calls to multiple state officials and his campaign’s potential involvement in an unauthorized breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, Ga. [...]



Among the questions both Willis and federal investigators have explored is whether the appointment of alternate electors and the creation of elector certificates broke the law. Another question is whether Trump campaign officials and allies initiated the strategy as part of a larger effort to overturn Biden’s overall victory during the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6 , 2021.

Interestingly, as WaPo points out, none of these eight are saying they are guilty. They're just saying they're going to tell the truth. “In telling the truth they continue to say they have done nothing wrong and they are not aware of anyone else doing anything wrong, much less criminal,” says one of WaPo's sources.

But does that mean the rest of the fake electors are still criminal targets? For instance these guys?

Among the electors who appear to remain targets are David Shafer, the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party who presided over the gathering, and Shawn Still, a state senator who at the time was state finance chair for the party, and who told congressional investigators he played a role confirming electors’ identities and admitting them into the room at the Georgia Capitol, where they convened.

But they all swear it was totally normal and proper for them to put together a meeting of fake Republican electors in a state Donald Trump lost and Joe Biden won, just in case one of the court challenges succeeded. (Which would basically mean they had successfully overturned the will of the people. That is the English translation version of what was happening.)

The Republican electors said that if they had not met and voted, and if Trump had prevailed in his lawsuit, Biden’s electoral votes would have been invalidated but there would have been no Trump votes to replace them.

And if monkeys had flown out of our ass ...

There's a whole bunch more about the fights between the lawyer for these eight and the D.A.'s office, but we don't feel like pretending to care about it right now. If you want to read it, WaPo is your guy! It is just some THINGS.

Here is a preview of that to entice your whistle:

Friday’s filing was the latest in an escalating back and forth between prosecutors and attorneys for the Republicans electors, who have traded allegations of unethical conduct since last summer.

Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah. Just know that the fight between these lawyers is what revealed this fun little tidbit about the immunity deals.

Again, some of these fake elector people still appear to be targets of the criminal investigation, and when you combine that with that letter a couple weeks back where Willis told local law enforcement to get ready, because the Fuck 'Em Up 2023 Summer Indictment Concert Series starts July 11 — she did not name it that, but it's a good name — well then we think some really fun things might be about to happen in Georgia.

Oh boy, we hope the headliners of that "concert series" are some very famous names! Guess we'll have to wait and see.

OPEN THREAD.

