Happy Weekend!
Today is what would have been Genovese mob boss Vincent “Vinny the Chin” Gigante’s 97th birthday, had he not died in 2005. Contrary to what you would think, the guy had a perfectly normal chin and he got his nickname because his mom called him “Chinzeeno” (a nickname for Vincenzo) when he was a kid. What was not perfectly normal about him was, well, everything else — which is why his other nickname was “The Oddfather.”
So, starting in the 1960s dude started shuffling around his neighborhood in New Jersey in a bathrobe, pajamas and slippers while mumbling to himself, in order to build up a defense to any criminal wrongdoing (sort of like a combination Howard Hughes/Hugh Hefner). When he got arrested, he’d have doctors come and say that he had schizophrenia and an IQ of like 70, and he’d get let go. Even after he became the boss of the Genovese family in the ‘80s, he had a “front boss” — Anthony "Fat Tony" Salerno — pretend to be the boss while he continued his act. In fact, he continued it the rest of his life, regardless of how very, very obvious it became that he was faking.
While we obviously shouldn’t encourage anyone to fake psychological disorders or being developmentally disabled, I am always here for some bathrobe appreciation. I’d even be in favor of a day in which we can all wear our bathrobes outside of the house, in part because mine is literally the fanciest non-secondhand thing I own and I feel like a goddamned queen every time I wear it. I don’t understand non-robe people and they probably do not understand us. Alas!
Your first present this week is, sadly, not a bathrobe — but it is Bette Midler singing in a gay bath house in New York City in 1971, accompanied by Barry Manilow.
I’m actually very excited about this, because while I knew it was a thing that happened, I did not know there was an actual recording — and it’s really good and clear, too. Yay for us!
Now, I have no idea why this came up when I searched for “bath” in the r/ObscureMedia subreddit, but I am not going to look a gift horse in the mouth because holy fuck it is MAGICAL.
I love this woman. She is my everything. She is my new religion. I mean, I worked in the mall in high school, so I have seen my share of mall walkers … but nothing like this absolute motherfucking queen. I want to follow her around the mall in a pith helmet every day for the rest of my life.
I was not aware that things went that far on Thurs and then on Friday. Check out both links, in succession. Yay, Canada !!
I never thought I’d write these words:
Canada just walked away from the United States. We ended our economic and security ties with Trump’s America, but it was historically stunning nonetheless.
Not in some passive, “we’re disappointed” way. Not a strongly-worded letter. Not a polite diplomatic eye-roll. No — Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a full break-up speech on live TV.
“The era of deep economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the United States is over.”
Donald Trump — in what might be the most unhinged foreign policy week since “buy Greenland” — slapped a 25% tariff on Canadian auto imports, called Canada a “national security threat,” and floated the idea of annexing us as the 51st state.
Yes. Annexing. Like Putin-lite. Except fatter and with worse grammar.
Then, when Canada pushed back by deepening economic ties with the European Union, Trump jumped on Truth Social and typed this out with his whole chest:
“CANADA IS TRYING TO UNDERMINE AMERICA. IF THEY THINK THEY CAN PARTNER WITH THE EU AGAINST US — THERE WILL BE HARSHER SANCTIONS. CANADA AND EUROPE BE WARNED.”
.
You want to know what power looks like? It’s Mark f*ing Carney ghosting America’s Rapist in Chief for three months, and ignored him all day yesterday, cutting America off at the knees, forcing Donald Trump to come crawling back today like the MAGA dog he is.
Yesterday, Canada’s Prime Minister —Mark Carney—severed economic and security ties with Trump’s America. Full stop. No warning. No negotiation. Just boom: "We’re done here."
Canada cut ties. We pulled out of joint economic plans, froze intelligence sharing, started chatting with EU, Japan, and a few spicy little democracies who don’t try to overturn elections. Suddenly, Trump remembered we exist and made a panicked plea to Carney to not cut ties with America.
I’m hearing he almost begged the PM not to sever all ties with America and promised to respect the PM's office and Canada as a sovereign nation from now on.
Donald. Came. Crawling.
He begged Carney for a call. Not just a call. The call. The kind you make after you realize you just drunk-texted your ex that you miss her and she posted the screenshots.
Carney took the call. And made that walking indictment beg.
“The United States does not dictate Canadian economic or security priorities,” Carney said in a press conference afterward.
Our relationship with Mr. Trump’s America is over. We are not a province. We are not an extension of MAGA. And if the former president wants back in, he gets in line like everyone else.