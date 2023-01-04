Ginni Thomas is never wrong.

You must keep this lodestar principle ever in your mind as you read her testimony to the House January 6 Select Committee, lest you be reduced to a babbling idiot by the sheer cognitive dissonance of her words, her self-righteous indignation, indeed, her very existence.

She worked tirelessly to expose evidence of the election fraud she knows took place, but she had no obligation to read any of the readily available evidence that it did not.

REP. CHENEY: I wonder if you are aware that President Trump's advisers, his most senior campaign officials, as well as his leaders at the Department of Justice, his White House counsel, that they all had told him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient that it would change the outcome of the election.



THOMAS: No. That was news to me, Congresswoman.



REP. CHENEY: And so when did you become aware of that?



THOMAS: I think sometime after this committee started its work.



REP. CHENEY: And if you had been aware that the Attorney General Barr, for example, or Pat Cipollone, that if you'd been aware that they had investigated these claims of fraud and told him that there was no evidence to support those claims, would that have changed your view?



THOMAS: Honestly, I don't think it would have, because millions of people still found that there were irregularities with the COVID changes to mail-in balloting. And there were so many other things that, you know, I don't think there's a lot of — there's a lot of people uncomfortable with the 2020 election despite what this committee's pushing. Okay? I just think there's still concern. And I wouldn't have believed that some of those people you named were able to identify and track down fraud and irregularity that I was hearing from the grass roots in certain States.

She's just a concerned citizen like any other, except she happened to be at the center of a network of conservative action groups who spent months wargaming for a fight against "the Left," who they expected would go absolutely berserk after losing the 2020 election.

THOMAS: That's a big part of why we had some people, including John Eastman and Chuck DeVore, come to Groundswell meetings. There were two groups that created, it was called, the 79-day project, and it was briefed to our groups, about what would happen by the Left if they lost the election. And they had tried to wargame out what that was. And so that was something that our groups were focused on, what could happen if Biden lost.



STAFF COUNSEL: Did you participate in the 79-day project?



THOMAS: No. We just brought them in to brief groups.

Ginni Thomas and her husband work in different spheres, and thus her activities are completely appropriate, and, no, her entire career isn't predicated on access to someone married to a Supreme Court justice. Plus, she and her husband have an "ironclad" rule that they don't discuss work, and she never talked about her efforts to overturn the election with him. Except, you know, when he administered "spousal support."

STAFF COUNSEL,reading a text from Mark Meadows to Thomas: "This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the king of kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I stake my career on it or at least my time in D.C. on it." Do you see that?



THOMAS: Yes.



STAFF COUNSEL: And then you responded just a few minutes later, "Thank you. Needed that, this plus a conversation with my best friend just now. I will try to keep holding on." And you sent that message at a little before 11 p.m. on the 24th. Do you recall who you were referring to when you said you had just had a conversation with your best friend?



THOMAS: It looks like it was my husband.



STAFF COUNSEL: Do you remember what you talked to Justice Thomas about that made you feel better and allowed you to say "keep holding on"?



THOMAS: I wish could remember, but I have no memory of the specifics. My husband often administers spousal support to the wife that's upset. So I assume that that's what it was. I don't have a specific memory of it.

It's the Left who tried to steal an election, and she, Ginni Thomas, is committed to the rule of law and democracy, her participation in a pressure campaign to get state legislatures to claw back electoral votes for Joe Biden notwithstanding.

STAFF COUNSEL: And in the post-election timeframe, did you continue to stay involved in efforts to question or challenge the results of the election?



THOMAS: I wouldn't necessarily phrase it that way. What I was doing was seeing that it was the State legislators who had power to decide if there were problems in their election. And so I participated in a mass communication device called FreeRoots that has been I'm sure the subject of some of the conversations you guys have had and the media has been interested in, I joined with thousands of people to push a button that sent an automatic email to some State legislators that I did not choose.

No, she had no communications with the Trump administration. Well, except for all those texts with Mark Meadows, which are somehow not on her phone anymore. But that was completely appropriate, although she regrets the tone she took in that "emotional time." The real impropriety was that the committee released her texts with Mark Meadows — when her husband was in the hospital, yet!

But no one else!

Well, maybe she sent Jared Kushner an email "to buck him up on the team." Since the committee got access to the presidential archives, she remembers that one now, although it, too, is mysteriously absent from her records. Anyway, other than Mark and Jared, she had no contact with anyone in the administration.

Except ...

STAFF COUNSEL: Anyone else in the administration that you reached out to in the post-election timeframe, sharing concerns or words of encouragement regarding the election?



THOMAS: I've thought about that. The only one I can think of maybe is Johnny McEntee, who I had been working with for second term personnel matters, to improve personnel. That's the only one I can think of. But none of the rest. I mean, Paul Teller was on various listservs with me, and I don't think I wrote to him specifically about this. But that's all can remember.



STAFF COUNSEL: And you mentioned Mr. Teller. Did you understand Mr. Teller to have a role in the administration?



THOMAS: Paul Teller would — was a friend and ally and came to a lot of our meetings. He's a part of our Groundswell meeting. And so I would see Paul at all the meetings that I typically go to. So I get emails from him based on the listservs.



MARK PAOLETTA [Thomas's lawyer]: But you knew he worked for the Vice President.



THOMAS: Yeah. I knew he worked for the Vice President, Yeah. He set up meetings sometimes for conservatives to come in.

No one in Congress ... except Rep. Louie Gohmert's chief of staff Connie Hair, with whom she texted constantly, although she had no idea the congressman was going to sue Mike Pence. And no one at the Justice Department, either ... except for Jeff Clark's buddy Ken Klukowski, who authored the letter Clark hoped to send to the state legislators announcing a non-existent DOJ investigation into non-existent electoral fraud.

And definitely no one at the campaign, either!

STAFF COUNSEL: Do you recall having any discussions — and if I asked you this already, I apologize. Do you remember having any discussions with [Trump campaign lawyer] Cleta Mitchell in the aftermath of the 2020 election about potential fraud in the election?



THOMAS: I knew she was upset about Georgia. I know she was very active in what was happening. And I may have heard somehow and I don't know how I heard it, but I may have heard her talking about what she was doing in Georgia and that she was upset. That's all I remember.



STAFF COUNSEL: When you say you may have heard, did you talk to her directly?



THOMAS: I don't think so. I think she was presenting at something that I may have heard. I just can't remember.



STAFF COUNSEL: Ms. Mitchell has testified under oath to this committee that she spoke with you about what was going on in Georgia after the election and that you asked her about the claims of fraud that were being made there. Is that accurate?



THOMAS: I don't have any memory of it. So maybe she has a better memory than I do.

And the suggestion that she had something to do with organizing the march is preposterous. Although if you present her with an email from fake Arizona elector Jake Hoffman thanking her for connecting him with rally organizer Kylie Kremer because he wanted a speaking slot, well, she guesses it must be the real deal.

Anyway, the point is it was totally appropriate for the wife of a Supreme Court justice to be texting the White House chief of staff egging on the ongoing electoral coup, and for her to send emails encouraging state lawmakers to support it. And "Can we agree that the media completely messed this up" by making such a big deal about it?

She didn't want Mike Pence to unilaterally overturn the election, she just attended the January 6 pre-riot rally in the hope that the whole matter could be resolved by discussing the mountain of election fraud she read about in chain emails forwarded from her friends.

STAFF COUNSEL: At that point when you decided to go in the morning, did you believe that there was a chance on January 6th that the election was not going to be certified as complete and President Biden would be declared the winner? Did you think that was still an open question?



THOMAS: It's a good question. I think I was hopeful that something could still happen, and didn't think more deeply than that.

Yes, she did see the men who "looked a little militaristic" that day, but it never occurred to her that it might descend into violence, which was "so foreign to any Trump event I'd been to up to that point!" And anyway, isn't the real violence from Senator Chuck Schumer calling out the Supreme Court for its Dobbs decision, which "caused" people to threaten her husband?

THOMAS: I guess I'd only say one more thing, and that is: Violence on both sides is abhorrent, and the more you guys focus on just one side, it can do significant damage to our country, I believe. And, certainly, I'm living with Senator Schumer having said some things on the steps of the Supreme Court that unleashed a lot of things that have us living with Marshals right now. I think the summer of 2020 has lot of communities who felt violence by left-wing activists. And when you don't show that same kind of focus that you guys are focusing on the violence in the Capitol on January 6th, I am afraid of what happens — the corruption, the erosion of confidence in equal justice. That's the last thing I'd like to say to you.

And then this sweet, Christian mom, who sends texts fantasizing about putting "the Biden crime family" on a barge to Gitmo, went back to her life of sanctimonious influence peddling, where she has no obligation to steer clear of politics to protect "confidence in equal justice." She's the real victim here, of the media, of the committee, of the Left, of Chuck Schumer. She wasn't working to steal democracy from the American people, she was trying to save it from a Marxist coup. And if you start from the principle that with great power comes exactly zero responsibility and you are definitionally right, and good, and Christian, and patriotic, then it all makes perfect sense.

[ Ginni Thomas Transcript ]



