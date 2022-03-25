Did political activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice and noted pube enthusiast Clarence Thomas, have an inkling that reporters had gotten hold of a whole bunch of text messages she farted out of her brain directly to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the months leading up to the January 6 attack, messages in which she revealed (again!) that she is easily several shingles short of a roof?

We don't know. But it sure makes re-reading this interview she gave the Washington Free Beacon 11 days ago more interesting.

At the time, we assumed the interview was a response to recent pieces in the New Yorker and the New York Times Magazine examining how Ginni Thomas's work as a political activist possibly makes her a walking spray-haired conflict of interest for her husband's work. The pieces also looked hard at her possible involvement in the planning and cheerleading of the January 6 rally that took place just before the attack, including all the bragging she did about it on social media and in emails to a listserv Clarence's former clerks use to keep in touch.

ELEVEN DAYS AGO: Clarence And Ginni Thomas Not Devoid Of Ethics, You Are Just A Big Sexist

Then Thursday the Washington Post revealed the texts Thomas exchanged with Meadows. We thought it would be fun to re-read the Beacon interview to contrast her coherent denials to the Q-Anon-themed gibberish in private messages that are likely a much more accurate look at the thousands of bats zooming around her belfry.

For example, here is Ginni Thomas telling the Beacon she is just a citizen concerned with the harsh tone tearing apart politics and America today:

"There are important and legitimate substantive questions about achieving goals like electoral integrity, racial equality, and political accountability that a democratic system like ours needs to be able to discuss and debate rationally in the political square. I fear we are losing that ability."

Now here's what she was writing to Meadows on November 5, before the election was even called for Joe Biden:

“Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

A couple of things: First, is Wonkette going to be put on this barge? Because we have some dietary requirements that we'll need accommodated.

Second: How in the fuckity fuck does this brain-poisoned nutbag reconcile that first statement with this text, you might be asking yourself. This is easy: Ginni Thomas has, objectively, the self-awareness of a turnip.

Also, too on this text chain of statements indistinguishable from what you might hear a homeless guy screaming from atop a steam grate:



She sent him a link to a YouTube video labeled “TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN.”



Pieczenik, a former State Department official, is a far-right commentator who has falsely claimed that the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., was a “false-flag” operation to push a gun-control agenda.

Frankly, we're disappointed that video is no longer on YouTube, because we're suckers for a good blockchain-adjacent conspiracy.

More Thomas to Meadows:

“Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states,” she wrote.



During that period, supporters of the QAnon extremist ideology embraced a false theory that Trump had watermarked mail-in ballots so he could track potential fraud.

You will be shocked to learn that has been debunked . A bunch of times .

Thomas also encouraged Meadows to make Sidney Powell the face of Trump's legal efforts to challenge the election results. This is the same Sidney Powell whose own lawyers said in response to a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems that reasonable people would know not to believe anything she says. This is her defense.

Lawyers: No Reasonable Person Would Take Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Seriously, Say Sidney Powell's Lawyers

Ginni Thomas is a terrible judge of character. But of course we already knew that, she's married to Clarence Thomas.

Finally, Ginni told the Beacon that she has always involved herself in activism thanks to the influence of her mother, who gosh darn it was just a proud patriot who loved this country:

"I have always been my mother's daughter, as my mother loved America and worked hard in the political lane to preserve American exceptionalism with candidates and causes," Thomas said. "She ran for office when I was a teenager."

Just for funsies, let's contrast that with what the writer Kurt Andersen, who knew Ginni Lamp Thomas growing up because their families lived across the street from each other in Omaha, told Jane Mayer of the New Yorker :

“Her parents were the roots of the modern, crazy Republican Party. My parents were Goldwater Republicans, but even they thought the Lamp family was nuts.”

Remember when Barry Goldwater was the ur-example of a lunatic of a Republican? And how compared to the GOP of 2022, Goldwater looks like Alexis de Tocqueville? Man, America is fun.

[ Washington Post / New Yorker / New York Times Magazine / Washington Free Beacon ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Hey everybody it's Gary. Help us pay Gary.

Want to just donate once?