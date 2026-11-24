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Oh hello, last regular tabs of the holiday week, let’s do this!

MORAL HIGH GROUND TUESDAY: Last year on the Moral High Ground around this time, I published an enormous work called ‘Heather Cox Richardson Stole My Wife’ Is Feel-Good Hit Of The Holiday Season! It quickly became the most widely read piece in the newsletter’s short history, and remains so. It is a heartwarming holiday story, about Heather Cox Richardson stealing a man’s wife! It’s especially appropriate now since we’ve been discussing the Right’s obsession with FAMILY ESTRANGEMENT, always a fun topic around Thanksgiving. So revisit this holiday classic, or read it for the first time, subscribe and share and make sure to read lots of liberal news and put the Elf on your Shelf so Heather Cox Richardson doesn’t steal your wife! [The Moral High Ground]

Oh boy, how bad is this Jensen Huang/NVIDIA/Donald Trump scandal? People keep putting it in perspective and determining that yep, it’s probably the worst national security scandal in American history.

But don’t worry, Trump sent JD Vance in to be his emissary with this NVIDIA thing this weekend, because JD Vance has the kind of gravitas a situation like this demands. [AP]

Republican Rep. Brian Mast, who for the moment is still the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says Jensen Hung still better get his ass in to testify to Congress. [Twitter]

And then on the Senate side, we specifically have been watching for a reaction from Tom Cotton. He’s a super China hawk, wrote a book — a stupid book, it reads like Trinity Broadcasting trying to sell manifestation supplements — about “the seven things you can’t say about China.” If Cotton flips his shit over this, it really could be the unraveling. Not saying we think Cotton has a spine, but … oh look, Aaron has the statement from Cotton and also from GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer:

There’s this, from Newt Gingrich:

Over on Fox News, one host is saying reinstating Jensen Huang is a big mistake because remember what the voters said in the midterms about corruption? A correspondent on Fox Business says this is a “huge, huge problem” for Trump, and [Media Matters / Media Matters]

And then there’s this from Jesse Watters:

“So the Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO. Even if it was to help the economy and the country. This gives him a lot of ammunition. The Democrats will likely use the scandal to impeach. They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his cabinet. And they are gonna say Jensen donated to the ballroom, so Trump saved his hide. “They’re gonna say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese. And a bunch of Republicans in Congress aren’t gonna defend him. “So, this is gonna get ugly – fast. And a billionaire foreign-born chip king, a Republican donor, who cheats on his wife, and is tech war-profiteering isn’t the most sympathetic character for the president’s party to defend. Now, I’m not saying he’s not worth saving. But that’s gonna be a tough argument to make on TV for senators who just got their heads kicked in over data centers and the cost of living.”

But other than that, happy Thanksgiving, Republicans! [Mediaite]

Donald Trump yesterday put the Army’s plan to bomb Iowa with lead bombs on hold and blamed incoming Iowa Gov. Rob Sand (not the governor yet) for any death and destruction that comes, as a result of not letting Pete Hegseth bomb Iowa. But then the appeals court said they could bomb Iowa, so they are. [Mother Jones / AP]

Mississippi clownfuck Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is demanding a special session to redistrict Democrats out of power some more, we guess because this election didn’t teach him a lesson about how that would likely just create four highly competitive districts. Good luck, clownfuck! [Mississippi Free Press]

The DNC has announced plans for the primary season, there will be one thousand debates, they will be multiple nights long, and you are required to watch all of them. Oh yes, and they’re starting this summer, just in time to horn in on Congress’s headlines about corruption, holding fuckers accountable and all the impeachments. But otherwise, super-excited. [NBC News]

Pete Hegseth’s spiritual father Doug Wilson’s white supremacist Christian nationalist church in DC is getting more and more popular, among government officials you wouldn’t trust to babysit your kids. [Wired]

The Wall Street Journal is publishing opinion pieces on what a clownshow the “Stephen Miller presidency” is going to be. [WSJ]

Secretary Shitfaced Hegseth’s former chief of staff says he must resign. [New York Post]

Here, read about how Kacey Musgraves lives in Mexico most of the time and how much she loves that. [People]

More stories when we write some.

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