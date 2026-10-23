Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, terrible ones! This is another good week to subscribe (for money or for free, we like it either way)! And if you are holding extra money, and ONLY if it is extra, feel free to slide it in our pockets! The button below will take any amount you like, one-time or monthly, at Paypal! Wonkette $ machine! Also! A Venmo! Venmo Wonkette all the $$$! Please NEVER send us money if you would have to go without! We love you.

Good morning, it’s TABS TIME!

Wonkpal Paul Slansky wrote a book with Princess Leia the last year of her life. On her 70th birthday, he typed out all the shit she said about Trump. (Slansky)

Amy Acton and her $4 million in-kind contribution from Vivek Ramaswamy, day ? Four maybe? Ben Shapiro all cool with Vivek ad, it ain’t beanball and whatnot, while Glenn Beck has some of that New Math:

“We do know that he fled the state after being charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl, Amy—and that doesn’t look good!” Beck conceded, giving Acton one “point.” Then again, Acton’s mother claims she was once involved in setting up a sexual assault counseling program at a hospital. […] “Point each!” Beck said. “That means: Dismiss it.”

(The Bulwark)

I knew Trump would eventually break this way, after at first pretending he didn’t know what was going on with Acton and Ramaswamy. First, never back down, never admit fault. Second, what’s he going to do, side AGAINST child rape? (New York Times)

The Trump pardons: Just how corrupt are they? Pretty fuckin corrupt! (Status Kuo)

He’ll get around to pardoning his son-in-law Jared Kushner any minute now, I bet, as long as he gets (presumably has already gotten) a taste. (Vanity Fair)

My senator Elissa Slotkin is a little on the centrist side, but she’s Team Fight, and she wants to take back Congress, investigate these fucking criminals, and put them in fucking prison as a warning to young people to NOT DO CRIME. So of course they had to lie entirely about how she is threatening to do (weaponize government) what they’re actually doing. (The New Republic)

Democratic consultants might as well be Bain Capital, stripping the party for parts. Seventy-three percent of our donations going to these chuds? Burn it the fuck down. (The New Republic)

Post office changes are boning rural vote-by-mail Republicans, oh that’s a shame. (Pro Publica)

ICE is going door to door in California looking for immigrants ahead of the midterms. (Liberal Currents)

Almost a thousand women have been arrested over three years for not doing their pregnancies right. (Abortion, Every Day)

Ohhhh, I get it, the DC golf course Trump wants to kill is full of not-rich people who are also Black! (Slate)

What are state governments spending their welfare funds on today? Suck it, Brett FAVVVVRUH and Casey DeSantis! They’re buyin a million dollar SPY CAR! (WRDW)

Meta to give Mark Zuckerberg MORE shares so he can sell them to pay his wealth tax — wouldn’t want the guy with $230 billion to feel pinched — should California decide to GET HIS ASS. (The Guardian) Meanwhile, Larry Ellison borrowed billions against his stock so his dork son could buy the rest of the US media he didn’t already own yet, without any pesky capital gains or loss of control (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Wired goes back and reports out its early Elizabeth Holmes/Theranos boosting. Fun! And more outlets should do it. (Wired)

This video game thing innovation that does not affect me personally (as if), of charging people by the minute for games they have already used money to buy, seems real fucked! (Ars Technica)

Let’s nerd out with Abdul El-Sayed! (Via The Fucking News)

This week’s movie night features Anna And The Apocalypse, available for free on YouTube; with subscription on AMC+ and Shudder; free with ads on Tubi and Pluto; free with library card on Kanopy in certain locations; $3.99 in the usual places. Join ZiggyWiggy and all your friends Saturday night at 9 Eastern!

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