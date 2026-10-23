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Martini Glambassador
1h

An ancient deep sea wonder, the vampire squid is in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/an-underwater-vampire

And your meme chat, full of asses: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0087a705-abc2-4ecd-a923-60d447578ff8?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

Enjoy your weekend!

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ziggywiggy
37mEdited

What Sherrod has to say about Trump's fascination with Husted's ass:

"Hey folks,

I’m getting asked about this a lot, so let me address this head on.

I have literally no idea why Donald Trump is obsessed with my opponent’s rear end. He’s talked about it on the stump at least three times — most recently, he told a bewildered crowd in North Carolina about it.

I’m just as weirded out as you are.

Here’s what I know for sure: They’re talking about ~ this ~ because there’s really nothing else to say to help Jon Husted in this election.

Trump could talk about health care, but then he’d have to mention that Jon Husted voted 9 times to raise the cost of insurance premiums because Big Pharma asked him to.

Trump could talk about costs, but then he’d have to mention that Husted’s support for his tariffs is crushing our farmers, small businesses, and consumers. He’d have to talk about Husted’s 14 votes for the Iran War raising the cost of gas and diesel.

Imagine the reaction if Trump told crowds that Jon Husted gave data centers $2.5 billion in tax cuts to pad their bottom lines, knowing that it would cost Ohioans.

The truth is, Trump has nothing else to talk about, so he’s resorting to this.

It’s the same reason why the crypto crowd and the Big Tech billionaires are spending $4 million every single day to spread lies about me and my record. It’s because they can’t tell the truth about Jon Husted’s.

So if this is their October surprise, it surely came as a shock to me. But at the end of the day, it’s just another distraction. Voters are more concerned with the soaring cost of gas, groceries, and health care than they are with what Trump thinks of Husted’s backside."

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