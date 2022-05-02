If you are an American who's been struggling with impatience over these last months, wondering if Donald Trump or anyone else who matters will ever face any consequences for literally attempting to overthrow the US government and the results of a free and fair presidential election in 2020 and 2021, you should know something is happening in Atlanta today.

Today a special grand jury is being impaneled in Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the election in Georgia. And y'all, they shut down traffic downtown around the Fulton County Justice Center Complex for this. Basically they're telling people that unless you're being called for jury duty for this, stay away if you can.

"We are treating it just like any other big event that the city and county have been able to host over the years, whether it be the Super Bowl or NCAA," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said when asked about security measures during the grand jury selection.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explains that this special grand jury will have 23 people plus three alternates, can sit for up to a year, and is different from a regular grand jury in that they can't issue indictments, but rather will make recommendations. If Willis then wants indictments, she'll have to go to a regular grand jury to get those. This special grand jury also has subpoena power, which is good, as fully 30 witnesses have refused to voluntarily testify in Willis's investigation. (She's talked to 50 people so far. She says there are another 60-ish on her list. This is a big investigation.)

There will be much for this special grand jury to investigate. There's Trump's perfect call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he begged Raffensperger to "find" him 11,780 votes so he could win Georgia. There's Trump's perfect call with Frances Watson, the lead investigator in Raffensperger's office, where Trump nudged her like a common mob boss in the direction of the county where Trump wanted them to "find" him all these votes. There's Lindsey Graham's perfect call to Raffensperger not long after the election. There's the very abrupt quit-firing of former US Attorney Byung J. "Bjay" Pak, apparently for his refusal to find Trump some imaginary voter fraud. There's Rudy Giuliani.

And interestingly, when Willis has talked about this investigation, she's used the word "racketeering," which has a fairly broad meaning under Georgia state law. She hired an attorney named John Floyd who is known for being The Expert on racketeering under Georgia law.

The Journal-Constitution also mentions that Willis could decide to investigate those fake electors from Georgia who tried to cast fake electoral votes for Trump, the loser who lost Georgia.

What kind of law violations might DA Willis be looking for? Let's review the list!

Willis previously told state officials that among the potential violations of Georgia law she was examining were criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, intentional interference with the performance of election duties, conspiracy and racketeering .

Yep, there's that racketeering word again!

In case you are worried Willis might buckle and get scared like a common Manhattan DA, that's not the vibe she gives off at all. But if you need more reassurance:

If there’s enough evidence that someone committed a crime, Willis recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “I’m going to bring an indictment — I don’t care who it is.”

She doesn't care who it is.

For updates on the selection process, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Tamar Hallerman is a good follow.

Fuck 'em up, DA Willis!

[ 11 Alive / Atlanta Journal-Constitution ]

